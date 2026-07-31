Rebeca Grynspan emerges as early frontrunner for UN secretary-general

Rebeca Grynspan topped the first Security Council straw poll, an early sign she may be building the consensus needed to win the UN’s top job.

Rebeca Grynspan emerged as the early frontrunner after the first informal Security Council straw poll for the next United Nations secretary-general, a first test of whether any candidate can assemble the support needed in a chamber split by veto power and geopolitical rivalry.

The vote matters because the Security Council’s recommendation is required before the General Assembly can appoint a secretary-general under Article 97 of the UN Charter. The council has 15 members, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia as permanent members with veto power, so any serious contender must be acceptable to multiple blocs, not just a regional coalition.

Grynspan’s showing points to the strength of her diplomatic profile and her long record inside multilateral institutions. UNCTAD describes her as a Costa Rican economist and a globally recognized leader in economic policy, diplomacy and multilateral cooperation. She served as vice president of Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998, held senior cabinet posts in San José and later led UN Trade and Development, taking temporary leave from that post while campaigning for the UN’s top job.

The field remains crowded. Other publicly known contenders include Argentina’s IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, former Surinamese foreign minister and ex-UN diplomat Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, former UN General Assembly president María Fernanda Espinosa, former Senegalese prime minister Macky Sall and former Ugandan diplomat Olara Otunnu. That range of candidates underscores how the contest is being shaped by regional expectations as well as the preferences of major powers in New York.

United Nations Development Programme/ Photographer: David Khizanishvili via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The timing also matters. Security Council Report said the first straw poll took place on 30 July 2026, well before the next secretary-general is due to take office on 1 January 2027. General Assembly resolution 79/327, adopted on 5 September 2025, set out the 2025-2026 selection process and framed it around transparency and inclusivity, reflecting pressure to make a traditionally closed process more open.

For Latin America, Grynspan’s lead carries added weight. The United Nations has never had a female secretary-general, and a successful Grynspan bid would also mark a break with that record. For now, the first straw poll has done what it is designed to do: reveal which names can attract broad support early, and which candidates will need to bridge the harder gaps between regional backing, gender expectations and the veto-bearing powers that can still decide the outcome.