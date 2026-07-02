Record 72.2 million Americans expected to travel for July Fourth

AAA projected a record 72.2 million July Fourth travelers as gas fell to $3.99 and a heat dome threatened the holiday.

AAA projected that 72.2 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Independence Day period between Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, July 5, setting a new record and edging past last year’s 71.8 million. The increase is only about half a percent from 2025, a sign that inflationary pressure is slowing growth even as July Fourth remains one of the country’s biggest travel weekends.

The numbers point to a holiday shaped by budget pressure and stubborn demand. AAA said driving and flying are both relatively flat compared with a year ago, while cruises and other modes are posting the biggest gains. At the same time, the national average price for regular gasoline fell to $3.99 a gallon on June 18, the first time it had dropped below $4 since March 30, giving road travelers at least some relief heading into the long weekend.

Airports are also bracing for one of their busiest stretches of the summer. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 18.7 million travelers at U.S. airport checkpoints between Tuesday, June 30, and Monday, July 6. Thursday, July 2, is projected to be the busiest day, with more than 3 million passengers moving through security, a sign that many families are trying to get out before the holiday rush fully peaks.

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Weather is adding another layer of pressure to travel plans. The National Weather Service warned in late June that dangerous, record-setting heat would spread across much of the central and eastern United States heading into the weekend. CBS News said a massive heat wave could make this July Fourth the hottest on record for millions of Americans, with a heat dome covering more than half the country and heat indices topping 100 degrees in many areas.

That combination of higher travel costs and extreme heat is forcing a harder look at holiday plans. Families facing long drives, crowded airports and sweltering temperatures are weighing shorter trips, earlier departures and tighter budgets as they try to make the most of a holiday that remains deeply popular, even as the price of getting away keeps climbing.