Record market rally faces earnings test as AI spending surges

Wall Street’s earnings bar has risen so fast that even strong results may not be enough. S&P 500 profit growth is now seen near 23.4% for the second quarter.

Record highs in U.S. stocks have left companies with a sharper earnings test: not just to grow, but to beat expectations by enough to justify prices already built for success. The second-quarter reporting season opens the week of July 13, with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Netflix and Johnson & Johnson among the names likely to set the tone.

For the quarter that just ended, S&P 500 companies are expected to report aggregate earnings growth of 23.4% from a year earlier, far above the 15.2% forecast that was in place when 2026 began. FactSet’s July 2 preview put the growth rate at 23.3% and said the index would post a second straight quarter above 20% if that estimate holds. It also showed analysts raising second-quarter earnings estimates by 3.4% between March 31 and June 30, a rare move in a period when forecasts usually drift lower.

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That surge in expectations is tied to the same force that has powered much of the market’s optimism: artificial intelligence spending. Deloitte said July 1 that AI-related investment should remain a key support for U.S. growth and lifted its 2026 fixed business investment forecast to 6.1% from 4%. Goldman Sachs is more aggressive still, projecting 2026 S&P 500 earnings per share of $340, a 24% increase, with AI infrastructure investment accounting for about half of that growth.

Overjive via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The problem for investors is that strong results may no longer be enough. Reuters pointed to Samsung Electronics as a recent example of good earnings followed by weakness in semiconductors, a reminder that stocks can fall even when profits rise if guidance fails to excite traders. That is the backdrop for banks and other market-sensitive companies now set to report first, with finance a major contributor to S&P 500 earnings and each update likely to influence whether the quarter is treated as proof of durable profit growth or just another round of upgraded hopes.

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Valuation only heightens the pressure. A July 9 snapshot put the S&P 500 at about 27.1 times trailing earnings, while another market measure put the forward P/E near 20. Even as the index has climbed to fresh highs, the market still needs earnings to do more than match forecasts. FactSet now sees third-quarter earnings growth of 26.8%, fourth-quarter growth of 24.4% and full-year 2026 earnings growth of 24.1%, leaving little room for disappointment if companies merely meet the already elevated bar.