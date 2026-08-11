Record-setting California climber Jake Whisenant dies in Sierra Nevada accident

Jake Whisenant died in a Sierra Nevada climbing accident months after the Mammoth Lakes climber raced El Capitan’s Lurking Fear route in 2:55:32.

Authorities in California said Jake Whisenant died in a climbing accident in the Sierra Nevada, identifying the Mammoth Lakes climber as 30 years old. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office coroner said Whisenant died on Aug. 3, and the medical examiner’s office listed the same date. Officials have not released further details about what happened.

Whisenant had drawn wider attention in October 2024, when he and fellow climber Brant Hysell set a speed mark on Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan by racing up the Lurking Fear route in 2 hours, 55 minutes and 32 seconds. The run, later described as under three hours, put them in a lane of climbing where time, precision and nerve matter as much as reaching the top. Gripped Magazine reported a new speed record for Lurking Fear on Oct. 31, 2024, and the ascent pushed Whisenant from a local climber into a name known across the sport.

The achievement also captured the culture of speed climbing on big walls such as El Capitan, where climbers chase thinner margins and faster transitions on steep granite. The appeal is clear in the numbers: 2:55:32 on a route that demands constant movement, teamwork and little room for error. That same appetite for boldness has made record attempts a defining test in elite climbing, but it also leaves little separation between a celebrated push and a dangerous mistake.

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Whisenant’s death prompted tributes from friends and climbing-community posts, with one message saying he died “doing what he loves in the beautiful Sierra Nevada.” Another description called him a “weekend warrior” who balanced a full-time 9-to-5 job with demanding climbs, a detail that fit the image many climbers had of him: an athlete driven hard enough to compete on one of Yosemite’s most feared routes, but still rooted in ordinary worklife between big days in the mountains.

His death has been noted well beyond California climbing circles because his 2024 run on Lurking Fear became part of the sport’s record-chasing history. The route on El Capitan remains a measure of speed, skill and exposure, and Whisenant’s name now sits beside the risks that come with trying to move faster on the wall than anyone else.