Red Cross burial teams attacked amid Ebola outbreak in Congo

Red Cross burial volunteers were attacked in Bunia as Ebola spread through eastern Congo, exposing how fear can cripple safe burials and outbreak control.

Red Cross volunteers carrying out a safe and dignified burial for an Ebola victim in Bunia came under attack. The Red Cross of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross were deeply shocked and stressed the volunteers were trying to contain the disease, not spread it.

The assault hit Bunia on 1 June 2026, in a city that was one of seven health zones affected by the outbreak at the time. Red Cross teams there were also running community awareness sessions to build trust.

AI-generated illustration

As of 6 June, the World Health Organization counted 515 confirmed cases and 91 confirmed deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. By 17 June, the national tally had climbed to 896 confirmed cases and 232 deaths. Uganda had 19 confirmed cases, including two deaths, and WHO warned the pattern showed cross-border transmission and infections among health workers.

Later in June, the IFRC had delivered 23 Safe and Dignified Burial kits, enough to support more than 450 burials, along with more than 300 body bags. It was also prepositioning supplies in neighboring countries because deliveries were being slowed by remote geography, security problems, airport closures and difficult roads.

MONUSCO Photos via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

WHO identified the outbreak on 15 May as Bundibugyo virus disease, a species of Ebola. WHO put previous Bundibugyo outbreaks' case fatality rates at 30% to 50%, with no licensed vaccine or specific therapeutic for the strain.