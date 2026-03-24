Red Rocks 2026 Concert Lineup Announced

Red Rocks Amphitheatre has begun unveiling its 2026 concert schedule, promising a dynamic mix of genres and returning fan favorites for music lovers.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado’s iconic open-air venue, has begun releasing its 2026 concert calendar, giving music fans a preview of the artists and events set to bring crowds to Morrison next year. The initial announcements reflect the venue’s tradition of hosting a diverse mix of performers and genres, from rock to electronic, indie to hip-hop.

Early 2026 Lineup: Returning Legends and Newcomers

The first wave of 2026 concert announcements features a lineup that appeals to both long-time Red Rocks regulars and those experiencing the amphitheatre for the first time. According to the schedule published by Westword and listed on the official Red Rocks events calendar, the new year will see:

Several big-name acts returning for multi-night runs, underscoring their continued popularity among local and traveling audiences.

Emerging artists making their Red Rocks debut, signaling the venue’s ongoing commitment to musical discovery and diversity.

Genre-spanning performances, including rock, jam bands, electronic music, and hip-hop.

Red Rocks’ Legacy of Sold-Out Shows

Red Rocks has consistently ranked among the country’s most active and beloved outdoor venues. According to Statista data, the number of annual concerts at Red Rocks has grown in recent years, often exceeding 180 events per year. This trend reflects not only strong demand from fans, but also the venue’s ability to attract top talent and cultivate a unique concert-going experience.

Box office data compiled by Pollstar confirms Red Rocks’ status as a high-grossing venue, regularly selling out shows and drawing tens of thousands of attendees each season. The 2026 lineup, based on current announcements, is expected to maintain this high level of attendance and ticket demand.

What Makes Red Rocks Stand Out?

For both performers and fans, Red Rocks offers more than just a concert—it’s an experience shaped by history, natural acoustics, and stunning scenery. The venue’s unique geological formations and open-air setting have made it a historic destination for live music since the 1940s. Many artists consider a Red Rocks show a career milestone.

Artists frequently return for annual or multi-year residencies.

Setlists performed at Red Rocks often include special collaborations or unique covers, as documented in the setlist.fm archives.

The amphitheatre has hosted several live recordings and legendary performances, further enhancing its reputation.

What’s Next for the 2026 Season?

While the full Red Rocks 2026 schedule is still being rolled out, the early announcements suggest another busy and memorable season is ahead. Fans are encouraged to monitor the official events page for ticket releases and additional lineup updates as they become available throughout the spring and summer.

As the calendar fills, music lovers can expect more surprise acts, special events, and possibly new records for attendance and event counts. Red Rocks’ blend of natural beauty, historic significance, and top-tier talent continues to make it a must-visit destination on the national concert circuit.