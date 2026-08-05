Red Sox land Adley Rutschman in blockbuster Orioles trade

The Red Sox paid Anthony Eyanson, Kyson Witherspoon and Carlos Narváez for Adley Rutschman, even as the catcher arrived on the injured list with a left wrist issue.

The Red Sox landed the three-time All-Star catcher from Baltimore and sent catcher Carlos Narváez, right-handers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, plus cash considerations the other way, betting that a catcher of Rutschman’s stature can reshape a staff even if the fit takes time.

Rutschman was on the injured list with left wrist inflammation when the trade was made, and his arrival pushed Boston into the hardest kind of roster transition, one built around learning pitcher preferences, game-calling habits, scouting routines and clubhouse rhythms that do not transfer cleanly from one dugout to another.

The Red Sox were the hottest team in baseball over the previous month when they made the blockbuster. For Boston, the deal brought in one of the AL East’s most recognizable players, a catcher who had been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and had long served as a franchise centerpiece in Baltimore.

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The Orioles had already been scrambling behind the plate before the larger swap materialized. On July 30, Baltimore acquired Jake Rogers from the Detroit Tigers after Rutschman and Samuel Basallo both landed on the injured list, with Basallo dealing with right shoulder inflammation. Rogers then became part of the larger Boston-Baltimore deal days later, underscoring how quickly a catcher depth chart can be upended when health problems pile up.

Rutschman’s first moments in a Red Sox uniform came with the usual new-team adjustments, only compressed by the pressure of a pennant push. He said he was excited to join the red-hot Red Sox and was trying to fit in quickly with his new teammates, a task made tougher for catchers because trust with a pitching staff is built through repetition, not reputation. Boston was asking a new catcher to absorb a new staff, a new scouting operation and a new clubhouse on the fly.

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In Baltimore, the Orioles players felt sadness and shock at losing Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick who had become the face of their catching core and one of the most visible players in the division. The loss was felt not only in lineup construction, but in the daily structure around every pitch.