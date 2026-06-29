Red Sox look to sweep Yankees in Sunday night finale

Jarren Duran’s 10th-inning single capped Boston’s 5-4 sweep, sending the Yankees home after a Sunday night finale packed with late drama.

Jarren Duran’s walkoff single in the 10th inning finished Boston’s four-game sweep of the Yankees, a 5-4 win at Fenway Park that turned the Sunday night finale into the loudest game of the series. Sonny Gray’s near no-hit bid ended in the eighth, Aroldis Chapman blew his second save in a week, and Boston kept driving until Duran brought home the winner.

New York had won five straight against Boston before this series, including the final two games of their previous October meeting and a three-game sweep at Fenway in April. Boston’s response was a sweep of its own, and this one came after the Red Sox had already taken the first three games of the set.

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Boston opened the series on Thursday, June 25, with a 6-3 win behind Caleb Durbin’s tiebreaking two-run homer and Connelly Early’s six-inning start. The Red Sox followed that two nights later, winning 4-1 on Saturday as Jake Bennett held New York to one run in 6 1/3 innings and Masataka Yoshida hit a leadoff homer off Gerrit Cole. By the time the finale arrived, Boston was one game from the sweep.

Carlos Rodón started for New York and Gray took the ball for Boston. Gray had spent 2017 to 2019 with the Yankees and finished that run with a 15-16 record and a 4.51 ERA. Gray pushed into the eighth before the no-hit attempt ended, but the Yankees still forced extra innings after Chapman’s late collapse and Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s ejection for arguing with the umpire.

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After the game, ESPN had the Yankees at 48-35 and the Red Sox at 36-46. The Red Sox had also swept the Yankees in a three-game Fenway set in 2025, when a 2-0 win over Max Fried sealed the job.