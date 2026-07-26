Red Sox trade Connelly Early to Nationals for Curtis Mead

Boston landed Curtis Mead more than a week before the Aug. 3 deadline, adding a right-handed bat after sending Connelly Early to Washington.

The Boston Red Sox traded left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead late Saturday night, giving chief baseball officer Craig Breslow a right-handed bat more than a week before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The swap was the first major deal of deadline season and sent two young players with major league upside in opposite directions.

For Boston, the move pointed straight at a lineup and roster need that had been visible for weeks. MLB.com said the Red Sox had been looking to add a right-handed bat, and Mead fit that brief as a versatile, hard-hitting infielder who could widen Breslow’s options around the infield. Boston.com said the acquisition could affect how the club handles its infield depth, a sign the Red Sox were not just shopping for offense but for lineup balance and roster flexibility as the pennant race tightened.

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The trade also fit a broader deadline pattern. Rather than waiting until the final hours of July, Breslow moved early and completed the deal more than a week before the deadline, a clear signal that Boston wanted to shape its roster before the market became crowded. USA Today framed the transaction as a rare swap of major leaguers between two playoff-aspiring clubs, a reminder that both Boston and Washington saw enough present value in the exchange to deal players already on the big-league track.

Mead’s path to Boston had already been busy. He had been traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Nationals on March 28, 2026, and Washington’s acquisition required a 40-man roster move that led to left-hander Jake Eder being designated for assignment. Boston’s quick follow-up underscored how aggressively the Red Sox wanted to turn a movable infield piece into a roster fit that matched their current needs.

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The reaction around the move showed how unusual it felt for an early deadline trade. Prospect evaluator Braden Tolle was nearly duped into thinking the news was artificial intelligence before being told the trade was real, a sharp illustration of how quickly Boston moved and how abruptly the market opened. The Red Sox also welcomed Mead on social media, another sign that the club viewed the deal as an immediate roster addition rather than a distant developmental swing.