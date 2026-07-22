Redistricting drives wave of House retirements ahead of midterm elections

New district lines have already driven at least seven House incumbents to retirement, with Cleo Fields, Steve Cohen and Darrell Issa among the latest to leave.

Rep. Cleo Fields, D-La., became the latest House member to retire after Louisiana’s partisan redistricting cycle, pushing the number of incumbents driven out by new maps to at least seven. The retirements have landed in states that drew fresh lines this cycle, including Louisiana, Tennessee and California.

Fields joined Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., in deciding to leave the House after redistricting efforts in their states. The pattern has turned mapmaking into an active force in the 2026 cycle, not just a background procedural fight, as new district boundaries change which voters are in each seat and can alter the political priorities of the members who represent them. All About Redistricting has noted that changing district lines changes the voters who elect a representative, while the National Conference of State Legislatures says states have undertaken mid-decade redistricting at rates not seen since the 1800s.

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The retreat by incumbents has fed a larger turnover wave in the House. NBC News said the redistricting fight has scrambled dozens of midterm campaigns across the country, shifting candidates into new seats and exposing deep political rifts in state parties. That scramble has helped create more open seats and more uncertainty before voters even begin settling the next House map.

The scale of the departures is now broad enough to stand out historically. AP News said its congressional retirement tracker uses data reaching back through the 113th Congress, covering 2013 to 2015, and distinguishes retirees from members who die in office or resign. In 2025, NPR reported that more than one in eight current members of Congress had already announced plans to retire or run for another office in the 2026 cycle. NBC has separately reported that 53 House lawmakers have announced they will not seek re-election in 2026.

Source: s-nbcnews.com

Brookings has long studied why members of Congress choose not to run again, and the current wave shows how redistricting can be one of the most consequential forces behind those decisions. The Brennan Center has described gerrymandering as an increasingly significant threat to democracy, while Congress.gov’s CRS product on mid-decade congressional redistricting frames the issue as central to both election administration and representation.