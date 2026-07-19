Reds hit four home runs to surge past Rockies

Spencer Steer homered twice, Elly De La Cruz went 4-for-5 and Cincinnati launched four shots at Coors Field. The Reds’ power surge built on a stretch of big swings against Colorado.

Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer and an inside-the-park solo homer, Brady Singer worked seven strong innings, and the Cincinnati Reds opened a three-game series in Denver with a 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. The four-homer night at Coors Field also included solo shots from Elly De La Cruz, who finished 4-for-5, and Eugenio Suárez.

For Cincinnati, the performance fit a recent run of damage against Colorado rather than a one-night spike. The Reds had beaten the Rockies 7-3 the night before, and Reuters had already noted on July 10 that rookie Rece Hinds powered past Colorado with a 458-foot home run in his second career big-league game. Against a Rockies staff trying to survive the altitude and the ballpark’s offense-friendly conditions, Cincinnati repeatedly turned clean contact into immediate separation.

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Steer’s night captured the range of the Reds’ attack. His two-run homer gave Cincinnati early leverage, and his inside-the-park blast kept the pressure on Colorado even when the ball stayed in play. De La Cruz supplied both production and volume, reaching four hits in five at-bats and adding a solo homer, while Suárez delivered the kind of middle-of-the-order punch that has helped Cincinnati stack up runs against the same opponent across the series.

The Rockies never settled in after the opening inning of the matchup, and the scoreline reflected how quickly the game tilted once Cincinnati started driving the ball. Coors Field can magnify mistakes, and the Reds made Colorado pay for enough of them to turn the game into a controlled offensive night rather than a late-inning scramble. That mattered because the Reds entered the day at 44-52 and fifth in the NL Central, a record that left little margin for wasted chances.

Photo by Israel Torres

Colorado’s response later in the series underscored how unstable the matchup had become. The Rockies eventually beat Cincinnati 10-3, with TJ Rumfield driving in four runs, but the back-and-forth only sharpened the picture from the opening games in Denver: Cincinnati’s lineup had found a run of power, and Colorado’s pitching had not yet shown a way to slow it down.