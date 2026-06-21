Reese Witherspoon passes the pink torch to Lexi Minetree for Elle

Reese Witherspoon handed Lexi Minetree the role of Elle Woods at a reunion, teeing up Prime Video’s prequel and a new bet on millennial IP.

Reese Witherspoon has now formally passed the role of Elle Woods to Lexi Minetree, turning a franchise handoff into a fresh bet on one of Hollywood’s most reliable business models: recognizable millennial-era IP. The emotional moment at a Legally Blonde reunion underscored what studios keep chasing in revivals and prequels, a character with built-in awareness, multigenerational appeal and a brand that still carries box-office history.

Prime Video’s Elle places Minetree in the title role as a teenage Elle Woods in 1995, years before Harvard. The series follows Elle through high school, where friendships, forbidden romance and questionable fashion choices replace the law school setting that made the original films famous. Laura Kittrell created the prequel, while Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine executive produce and Jason Moore directed the first two episodes.

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The casting itself reflects how closely Hollywood now manages legacy properties. Deadline reported in February 2025 that the title role had narrowed to Madison Wolfe and Minetree before Minetree won the part. Prime Video later set a summer 2026 premiere window, and the streamer’s listing referenced a June 30, 11:00 PM launch window, signaling that the rollout is imminent. Other announced cast members include June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Amy Pietz, Lisa Yamada, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet and James Van Der Beek.

The economics behind the move are hard to miss. Legally Blonde opened on July 13, 2001 on a production budget of $18 million and grossed about $141.8 million worldwide, according to box-office records, making it one of Witherspoon’s defining commercial assets. Its 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, kept the character in circulation, and the new prequel extends that value proposition by shifting the setting back to Elle’s origin story rather than trying to invent a new franchise from scratch.

Photo by Vincent Tan

That strategy has become central to Hollywood’s remake-and-franchise economy. A prequel like Elle is not just nostalgia mining; it is an attempt to widen the brand’s lifespan by making Elle Woods available to viewers who were not old enough to catch the 2001 hit in theaters. Witherspoon’s pink torch handoff suggests the studio sees room for both continuity and reinvention, but the bigger wager is clear: in a crowded streaming market, a known character still looks safer than a blank page.