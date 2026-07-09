Reform moves Clacton by-election writ, vote likely on 13 August

Clacton is headed for a 13 August by-election after Lee Anderson moved the writ, with major parties staying out and Nigel Farage’s seat back in play.

The House of Commons ordered a new writ for Clacton on Wednesday after Lee Anderson moved it in the chamber, putting the Essex seat on course for a by-election likely to be held on 13 August. Nigel Farage’s vacancy was created after his appointment to the Office of Steward and Bailiff of His Majesty’s Manor of Northstead, the long-used parliamentary mechanism for an MP’s resignation.

The Commons Library says there is no fixed deadline for a by-election after a seat becomes vacant, but the timetable is usually 21 to 27 working days from the writ. That schedule is why 13 August is being treated as the likely polling date, and why Clacton is already being read as a test of whether Farage-style politics can turn attention into a durable vote.

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Farage held Clacton from 4 July 2024 to 8 July 2026. At the 2024 general election, he won 21,225 votes, a majority of 8,405, on a turnout of 58.7% in an electorate of 78,245. The seat has spent more than a decade swinging between insurgent and mainstream politics: Douglas Carswell won the 2014 by-election for UKIP with 21,113 votes and a majority of 12,404 on a 51.1% turnout, UKIP kept the seat at the 2015 general election, and the Conservatives won it back in 2017 and 2019 before Reform UK captured it in 2024.

The new contest is already being shaped by politics beyond the constituency boundary. Farage faces scrutiny over alleged undisclosed gifts and donations, including questions around a reported £5 million gift linked to Christopher Harborne. At the same time, Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Restore Britain are not fielding candidates, narrowing the field around smaller parties and independents.

That leaves Clacton as a rare by-election in which Farage’s personal vote, not a full national showdown, is likely to dominate. With Count Binface among those expected to stand, the contest will measure how far Reform can convert media attention into votes, and how much pressure a highly unconventional result could put on the major parties in Westminster.