REI's annual Anniversary Sale is back, featuring major discounts on top brands like Hoka and Vuori. Shoppers can save on gear, apparel, and more through this highly anticipated event.

REI’s annual Anniversary Sale has returned, bringing with it substantial discounts on some of the most sought-after outdoor gear and apparel. The event, which is widely considered one of the biggest sales in the outdoor retail calendar, allows both seasoned adventurers and casual outdoor enthusiasts to upgrade their equipment at significant savings.

Highlights from the 2026 REI Anniversary Sale

The Verge highlighted 40 of their favorite deals from this year’s sale, emphasizing that discounts rival those typically seen during Black Friday. According to their review, shoppers can find markdowns starting as low as $21, with standout offers on Hoka sneakers, Vuori leggings, and a variety of other popular products. These deep discounts make the event an attractive opportunity for customers looking to invest in high-quality outdoor essentials.

Hoka sneakers —Known for their comfort and support, Hoka shoes are a favorite among runners and hikers. This year’s sale features several models at rarely seen prices.

—Known for their comfort and support, Hoka shoes are a favorite among runners and hikers. This year’s sale features several models at rarely seen prices. Vuori leggings —Praised for their soft materials and performance fit, these leggings are discounted to levels typically reserved for major holiday sales.

—Praised for their soft materials and performance fit, these leggings are discounted to levels typically reserved for major holiday sales. Outdoor gear and apparel—From backpacks to jackets and camping equipment, the sale covers a broad range of categories suitable for all types of outdoor activities.

What Sets the Anniversary Sale Apart?

REI’s Anniversary Sale is notable not only for its breadth but also for the depth of its discounts. According to Consumer Reports, the sale often features markdowns of 20% or more on gear from industry-leading brands. Many outdoor enthusiasts consider it the best time of year to purchase high-ticket items such as hiking boots, technical apparel, and specialty equipment.

Consumer Trends and Outdoor Industry Impact

The popularity of the Anniversary Sale reflects broader trends in the outdoor recreation industry. Data from Statista shows that outdoor recreation continues to be a major sector in the U.S. economy, with millions of Americans participating in activities like hiking, camping, and cycling each year. This sustained interest has fueled growth in the outdoor retail market, with sales of apparel, footwear, and equipment remaining strong.

The NPD Group’s 2023 industry analysis further highlights that consumers are increasingly looking for high-value deals on premium products, especially as inflation and supply chain pressures continue to influence retail pricing. REI’s Anniversary Sale caters to this demand by offering competitive pricing on gear that might otherwise be out of reach for some shoppers.

Tips for Shoppers

To get the most out of the sale, experts suggest a few strategies:

Shop early—Popular sizes and colors often sell out quickly.

Check for member exclusives—REI Co-op members may have access to additional savings or special offers, as detailed in the REI Co-op Annual Report.

Compare prices—Use the official REI sale page to track the latest deals and filter by category or brand.

Looking Ahead

As outdoor recreation continues to grow in popularity, events like the REI Anniversary Sale are likely to remain pivotal for both consumers and the industry at large. Shoppers interested in the full range of deals can explore the official sale listings to find the best offers on gear for their next adventure.