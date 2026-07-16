Relationship OCD gains attention, but data on prevalence remains scarce

ROCD is drawing wider attention, but no one knows how common it is. The disorder centers on intrusive doubts that can strain couples and puzzle clinicians.

Relationship obsessive-compulsive disorder, or ROCD, has moved from niche OCD forums and self-help groups into wider public discussion, but prevalence data remain thin. The International OCD Foundation describes it as obsessive-compulsive symptoms focused on intimate relationships, and the condition is drawing notice because its doubts can look, at first glance, like ordinary relationship uncertainty.

ROCD centers on intrusive questions about whether a relationship feels right, whether feelings are strong enough, whether a partner loves back and whether a partner is attractive, intelligent, sociable or moral enough. Those obsessions can spill beyond romance and into family relationships as well. The clinical picture overlaps with broader OCD, which the NHS describes as a cycle of obsessions, anxiety or distress, and compulsions that briefly reduce the anxiety before the obsession returns. OCD can begin as early as age 6, though it often starts around puberty and early adulthood.

The diagnosis is not new, even if public awareness is. A 2013 conceptual framework paper by Guy Doron, Danny Derby and Jamie D. Feusner formally presented ROCD and set out its main features. A 2021 analysis then used freely reported obsession themes from more than 25,000 people using the NOCD mobile app, helping push the discussion beyond the small clinical samples that long dominated the field.

What remains missing is a solid count of how many people actually have ROCD. OCD itself is not rare: some sources put lifetime prevalence at about 1% to 2.5%, while others estimate it affects up to 3% of people worldwide. But those figures do not separate ROCD from other OCD presentations, leaving clinicians without a clear estimate of how often relationship-centered symptoms appear on their own.

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That gap matters because ROCD can drive real conflict. Experts say the symptoms can leave both partners stressed, which can lead to arguments and hurt feelings. Treatment approaches under study include cognitive behavioural therapy and couple-based interventions, reflecting the growing recognition that loved ones can be affected as much as the person with the diagnosis.

The practical challenge is diagnostic gray area. Relationship obsessions can be mistaken for jealousy, commitment anxiety or the normal doubts that accompany long relationships, and that makes ROCD easier to miss, harder to count and slower to treat.