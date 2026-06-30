Relay for America carries one flag coast to coast for U.S. 250th

One American flag has been passed across 3,016 miles from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., with each mile honoring a veteran ahead of July 4, 2026.

One American flag has been handed from runner to runner across a 3,016-mile route from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., as Relay For America turns the nation’s semiquincentennial into a coast-to-coast endurance test. The project, called the America 250 Relay, has tied its route to 3,000 American veterans and asks who gets seen in a celebration built around the country’s 250th birthday.

The relay began at Rodeo Beach near San Francisco on June 14 and is scheduled to finish on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., around 10:45 a.m. on July 4, followed by a second ceremony nearby. Relay For America says the run covers 15 states in 20 nonstop days, with the flag moving day and night and the route averaging about 160 miles every 24 hours. More than 250 runners are expected to carry it before it reaches the capital.

The states already crossed include Utah, Nevada, Colorado and Kansas. The next stretch was set to carry the flag through Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia before the final push into Washington. The organization has also built a live tracker and an honor wall so families and supporters can follow the miles and the veterans attached to them.

Each mile is dedicated to a veteran nominated by someone who knew that person’s service, giving the relay a personal register that goes beyond the flag itself. Relay For America says the project’s mission is to honor 3,000 American veterans, linking a national birthday to individual military service rather than to speeches or pageantry alone.

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The organizers, Joe Nail and Wyatt Moss, first met in summer 2024 while taking on a challenge to run 50 marathons in 50 states. They later turned that effort into the relay now moving toward the U.S. Capitol, with the project framed as both a tribute and a test of whether a single shared ritual can still pull a fractured country into the same public moment.

Relay For America is also asking people to nominate veterans, host the relay in their communities, or support the effort through donations. In Arlington, Virginia, at Washington-Liberty High School and elsewhere along the route, the relay has been presented less as a spectacle than as a rolling inventory of who Americans choose to remember when the flag reaches the finish line.