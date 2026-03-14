‘Reminders of Him’ and ‘Undertone’ Lead Weekend Box Office

‘Reminders of Him’ and ‘Undertone’ topped the weekend box office, reflecting strong audience interest and diverse genre appeal across theaters nationwide.

‘Reminders of Him’ and ‘Undertone’ commanded attention at the box office this weekend, demonstrating robust performances that highlight the enduring appeal of both romantic dramas and suspense thrillers for moviegoers. According to Deadline, both films drew substantial audiences, underscoring shifting audience preferences and the resilience of theatrical releases in a competitive market.

Strong Openings for Both Releases

Deadline reported that ‘Reminders of Him’, based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover, emerged as a top performer in its debut weekend. The film’s compelling narrative about love and redemption resonated with viewers, leading to impressive ticket sales across major theater chains. Simultaneously, ‘Undertone’, a psychological thriller, attracted audiences seeking suspense and intrigue, allowing it to secure a prominent position in the weekend rankings.

Both films benefited from broad distribution, playing in hundreds of theaters nationwide.

Each title drew from a strong fan base—‘Reminders of Him’ from Hoover’s readership, and ‘Undertone’ from thriller enthusiasts.

Genre Appeal and Audience Insights

The box office performance of these two films illustrates the continued popularity of genre variety in cinemas. Romantic drama ‘Reminders of Him’ offered viewers an emotional journey, while ‘Undertone’ delivered suspenseful storytelling. This diversity aligns with industry findings that genre variety can bolster overall box office strength, as detailed in MPA research reports and film industry statistics from Statista.

Financial Performance and Market Impact

Comprehensive box office data, available on Box Office Mojo, confirms that both films ranked among the top earners for the weekend. While Deadline highlighted strong attendance figures, further analytics from The Numbers show that 2024 has seen growing momentum for mid-budget releases, with ‘Reminders of Him’ and ‘Undertone’ contributing to this trend.

Weekend box office charts can be explored in detail on Box Office Mojo.

Year-to-date performance for both films is tracked on The Numbers 2024 Domestic Box Office.

Critical Response and Audience Reception

In addition to their commercial success, both films have garnered attention from critics and audiences alike. Reviews of ‘Reminders of Him’ praise its heartfelt storytelling and emotional depth, while ‘Undertone’ is noted for its tense atmosphere and gripping plot twists. The positive reception indicates that well-crafted narratives across genres continue to drive theatrical attendance.

Looking Ahead

As theaters head into the spring season, the strong box office showings for ‘Reminders of Him’ and ‘Undertone’ signal a promising outlook for upcoming releases. Their performance reinforces the value of adapting popular literary works and producing high-concept thrillers, both of which remain reliable draws for a broad audience base. For ongoing updates and detailed figures, readers can track ‘Reminders of Him’ box office data and ‘Undertone’ box office data as their theatrical runs progress.