Renters misunderstand new pet rights under England’s housing law

Renters can ask for pets under England’s new law, but landlords can still refuse reasonably. Listings allowing pets fell 39% this year, widening the gap between headlines and reality.

Landlords and letting agents are warning that England’s new pet rules are being read as a guarantee, even though the Renters’ Rights Act 2025 only gives tenants the right to request a pet and says landlords cannot unreasonably refuse. The distinction matters as pet-friendly rental supply has tightened sharply, with later 2026 reporting showing listings allowing pets across England down 39% since the start of the year and one source putting pet-friendly homes at fewer than 6% of the market.

That gap between expectation and the law is now central to the debate around renting with animals. Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has campaigned for more pet-friendly rental homes, and when the reforms were first discussed animal shelters described the change as a "game changer." But the legal shift was narrower than many renters seem to believe: it opened the door to a request, not an automatic right to keep a cat or dog in every property.

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The scale of demand helps explain why the issue has landed so strongly. In guidance published by the National Residential Landlords Association on 8 July 2025, Steve Barnes pointed to Battersea research showing 76% of tenants either currently own a pet or aspire to take one on in the future. That figure suggests the issue reaches far beyond a niche group of animal lovers and into the core rental market, where millions of households are trying to match housing rules with family life.

Source: battersea.org.uk

There is also evidence that more flexible pet policies can work for both sides. Research from the University of Huddersfield published in March 2024 found pets can have a positive impact on tenants and rental properties, a finding that has helped housing groups argue for more openness from landlords. Even so, the market remains constrained by landlord discretion, insurance concerns and local supply, which means renters who see the law change as a green light may still face rejection when they ask.