Republican blockade derails Pentagon bill amid Trump voting push

A 224-198 rule defeat, with 14 Republicans in revolt, froze the House and stalled the Pentagon bill as Trump pressed a voting fight.

House Republican leaders canceled votes on multiple major bills and sent lawmakers home for an early July 4 recess after a procedural rule failed 224-198, with 14 Republicans joining Democrats against it. The immediate casualties included the annual Pentagon policy bill and State Department appropriations, while fiscal 2027 spending measures and a ceremonial resolution marking the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s tax-cut law were also thrown into limbo.

Conservative fury over the stalled SAVE America Act drove the shutdown on the House floor. The Republican elections bill Trump has made his top legislative priority passed the House on February 11, 2026, by a 218-213 vote and would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and photo identification to vote. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said Republicans do not have enough votes to overcome a filibuster, leaving House hard-liners with leverage but no clear path to enactment.

AI-generated illustration

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida led the blockade and said Trump was on her side as she pushed to attach the SAVE America Act to the defense bill. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland also pressed leadership, with Roy saying the failure to promise an immigration-bill vote was a key reason he opposed the rule. House Republicans had already canceled Friday votes on June 25 because of the same standoff, and Speaker Mike Johnson met Trump at the White House that day in an effort to break the impasse.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The defense bill at the center of the conflict was itself a major piece of legislation. The House Armed Services Committee advanced the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act on June 5 by a 44-12 vote, authorizing about $1.15 trillion for the Pentagon and including a Trump-backed amendment to rename the Department of Defense the Department of War.