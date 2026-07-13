Republicans face scramble to replace Lindsey Graham after sudden death

Lindsey Graham’s death at 71 left South Carolina Republicans racing to fill his Senate seat and to replace one of the GOP’s most durable foreign-policy hawks.

Lindsey Graham died Saturday night at 71 after what his office called a brief and sudden illness, and South Carolina Republicans immediately turned to the fight over who will inherit his Senate seat. President Donald Trump called Graham a “true American Patriot,” said he had spoken with him on Saturday night, and White House flags were lowered to half-staff.

Graham had served in the Senate since 2003, chaired the Senate Budget Committee and was seeking a fifth six-year term in November. He had just returned to Washington from a trip to Ukraine and was scheduled to appear Sunday on Meet the Press, which would have been his 64th appearance on the program. NBC News said a medical examiner cited by Graham’s office gave a preliminary cause of death as an aortic rupture due to hardening of the arteries.

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For more than two decades, Graham was one of the Republican Party’s most visible voices on defense and foreign policy, a lawmaker who could move between Trump’s orbit and the party’s traditional national-security wing. His latest trip to Ukraine underscored how closely his Senate identity remained tied to overseas security issues, even as the broader party leaned further into Trump-era nationalism.

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The succession fight began almost at once. Politico reported that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will appoint Graham’s replacement, and Republicans were already floating possible contenders, including Rep. Nancy Mace. The scramble matters because the seat was already headed into a difficult 2026 contest, and Graham’s death removes a veteran figure who had helped contain some of the party’s internal pressure between hawkish internationalism and the more isolationist instincts of the “America First” movement.

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That tension was already visible in South Carolina’s June 9 Republican primary, where Graham won reelection against “America First” challengers. His victory showed that his brand still had a base in the state, even as the party’s center of gravity kept shifting. Now the appointment in Columbia and the coming Senate race will decide whether Republicans keep a senator who can speak for both wings of the party, or hand the seat to a far narrower kind of conservative politics.