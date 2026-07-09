Republicans seize on Platner and Swalwell exits amid misconduct scandals

Platner and Swalwell both exited over misconduct allegations, but Democrats forced their own candidates out while Republicans turned the collapses into campaign weapons.

Graham Platner plans to withdraw from Maine’s U.S. Senate race after a woman who dated him said he drunkenly forced her to have sex after she told him to stop, and Eric Swalwell suspended his California governor campaign on April 12, 2026, amid sexual assault and misconduct allegations. The two departures have given Republicans fresh ammunition, while also exposing how quickly a candidate’s political value can evaporate once allegations threaten electability.

Swalwell denied the allegations and said he would fight them outside the campaign, but his bid unraveled as allies and staffers abandoned him, including his two campaign co-chairs, Reps. Jimmy Gomez and Adam Gray, along with Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla. Nancy Pelosi said the allegations should be investigated “with full transparency and accountability” and said that was best done outside a gubernatorial campaign. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is also investigating allegations that Swalwell sexually assaulted a former staffer in a New York City hotel room in April 2024.

Platner’s exit followed a similar collapse in support after the accusation against him surfaced. The Maine Democrat and oyster farmer had been trying to hold his Senate bid together when the claim that he forced sex after being told no began to overwhelm the campaign. In both cases, the decisive question was not just whether the allegations were serious, but whether the candidate still looked usable to the party, donors and voters.

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That calculation has played out across state politics for years. The Associated Press has counted at least 147 state lawmakers across 44 states accused of sexual harassment or sexual misconduct since 2017. Roughly one-third resigned or were expelled, and about another third faced other consequences such as losing leadership posts. In 2024 alone, at least 14 state lawmakers in a dozen states were accused, about twice the number from the prior year.

The pattern cuts across party lines, even if the reaction does not. The National Women’s Defense League says Republicans and Democrats are accused at nearly equal rates, and 94% of those accused are men. The #MeToo movement reached critical mass in 2017 and forced new rules in legislatures, but allegations still survive the initial outrage and often turn into a test of partisan loyalty. Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, despite years of accusations and later liability in the E. Jean Carroll case, remains the clearest example of how often a candidate can survive when party incentives and electoral stakes outweigh the scandal.