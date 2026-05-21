Research Examines Endurance Running and Colon Cancer Risk

New studies suggest a possible link between marathons, ultramarathons, and colon cancer. Experts weigh evidence and urge further investigation.

Emerging research is raising questions about the relationship between endurance sports—such as marathons and ultramarathons—and the risk of colon cancer, prompting renewed scrutiny from medical experts and athletes alike. While running is widely known for its health benefits, recent studies highlighted by The Washington Post suggest that extreme endurance exercise could have unintended consequences for gastrointestinal health.

Understanding Colorectal Cancer Statistics

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. According to the SEER Cancer Stat Facts, over 150,000 new cases are expected annually, with mortality rates remaining a significant concern. Data from the CDC further illustrate persistent disparities in incidence and outcomes across demographic groups, reinforcing the importance of identifying risk factors.

Endurance Exercise: Health Benefits and Risks

Decades of research have shown that regular physical activity, including running, is associated with decreased risk for many cancers, including colorectal cancer. The PDQ Cancer Prevention review notes that moderate exercise is a cornerstone of colorectal cancer prevention. However, recent investigations are looking specifically at the effects of extreme endurance exercise—such as frequent participation in marathons and ultramarathons—on the gastrointestinal tract.

Studies indicate that endurance athletes often experience gastrointestinal symptoms, including bleeding, diarrhea, and inflammation.

Research published in peer-reviewed journals, including a 2023 review, has found that repetitive, high-intensity exercise may induce microtrauma and oxidative stress in the colon.

Long-distance runners may have altered gut microbiota, potentially affecting immune response and inflammation, as detailed in recent studies.

Possible Mechanisms Linking Endurance Sports and Colon Cancer

The Washington Post outlines several hypothesized mechanisms:

Chronic gastrointestinal irritation: Repeated bouts of endurance exercise can lead to increased gut permeability, sometimes referred to as "leaky gut." This can enable toxins and inflammatory molecules to enter the bloodstream, potentially triggering carcinogenic processes.

Repeated bouts of endurance exercise can lead to increased gut permeability, sometimes referred to as "leaky gut." This can enable toxins and inflammatory molecules to enter the bloodstream, potentially triggering carcinogenic processes. Hemorrhagic events: Marathoners have reported instances of gastrointestinal bleeding, which, over time, could contribute to cellular damage in the colon.

Marathoners have reported instances of gastrointestinal bleeding, which, over time, could contribute to cellular damage in the colon. Changes in gut microbiota: Intense physical activity may shift the composition of gut bacteria, which play a role in both protecting and exposing the colon to harmful substances.

While these mechanisms are still under investigation, a summary of exercise-induced gastrointestinal syndrome notes that the health implications of these changes remain complex and are not fully understood.

What Does the Data Show?

Despite these concerns, large-scale epidemiological studies have yet to establish a definitive link between marathon running and higher colon cancer rates. Global statistics from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) indicate that regions with high endurance sport participation do not necessarily see increased colorectal cancer incidence.

Experts interviewed by The Washington Post emphasize the need for more longitudinal research. Current evidence is largely based on case reports and small cohort studies, which may not account for confounding factors such as diet, genetic predisposition, and overall lifestyle.

Balancing Exercise and Cancer Prevention

Medical professionals continue to advocate for regular physical activity as a means of lowering cancer risk, but advise moderation for those engaging in extreme endurance sports. They recommend:

Monitoring for persistent gastrointestinal symptoms

Maintaining a balanced diet rich in fiber and antioxidants

Regular screening for colorectal cancer, especially for individuals with family history or additional risk factors

Looking Ahead

As marathon and ultramarathon participation grows worldwide, researchers are prioritizing studies that examine the long-term effects of extreme endurance exercise on gut health and cancer risk. While current findings are inconclusive, awareness is increasing among athletes, trainers, and healthcare providers. Those concerned about personal risk should consult medical professionals and stay informed as new data emerges.