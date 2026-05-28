New findings reveal how α-ketoglutarate-mediated carnitine synthesis supports DNA repair in ovarian cancer, highlighting a potential therapeutic target.

Temple University researchers, in collaboration with the Wistar Institute Metabolism and Epigenetics Research Program, have identified a significant metabolic vulnerability in ovarian cancer. Their study, published in Nature, demonstrates that α-ketoglutarate (αKG)-mediated carnitine synthesis plays a crucial role in facilitating DNA repair through histone acetylation, unveiling a new avenue for potential therapeutic intervention.

Metabolic Pathways and DNA Repair

The research highlights how αKG, a central metabolite in the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, regulates epigenetic changes in cancer cells. By driving the synthesis of carnitine, a molecule essential for fatty acid metabolism, αKG indirectly supports DNA repair mechanisms. The study found that increased carnitine levels enhance histone acetylation, a modification crucial for making the chromatin structure more accessible, thus facilitating efficient DNA repair.

Histone acetylation is a well-known epigenetic mark associated with active gene expression, and its regulation has been linked to cancer progression and treatment resistance. The Nature report details how ovarian cancer cells exploit this metabolic-epigenetic interaction to survive under genotoxic stress, such as chemotherapy.

Carnitine Synthesis: A Target in Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer cells display elevated expression of carnitine biosynthesis enzymes, including CPT1A and CRAT, compared to normal tissue.

Disrupting carnitine synthesis impairs histone acetylation and reduces DNA repair capacity, sensitizing cancer cells to DNA-damaging therapies.

These findings align with ongoing efforts at the Wistar Institute to develop metabolism-based cancer treatments.

According to the research, targeting the carnitine pathway could weaken cancer cells' ability to repair DNA damage, making them more susceptible to standard treatments. This represents a shift from traditional approaches that target DNA repair enzymes directly, focusing instead on the metabolic support systems that enable their function.

Broader Implications for Cancer Therapy

The study's findings contribute to a growing body of work exploring the intersection of cancer metabolism and epigenetics. By illuminating the essential role of αKG and carnitine in histone modification and DNA repair, researchers suggest that metabolic vulnerabilities could be exploited across multiple cancer types, not just ovarian cancer.

As Temple University's investigation reveals, the carnitine synthesis pathway is not only crucial for fatty acid metabolism but also for maintaining the epigenetic landscape necessary for cancer cell survival. Further research is underway to determine whether inhibitors of carnitine synthesis can be effectively combined with existing DNA-damaging agents.

Looking Ahead

The discovery of this metabolic-epigenetic axis opens new possibilities for precision therapies in ovarian cancer and potentially other malignancies. As researchers continue to unravel the complex relationship between metabolism and DNA repair, targeting pathways like carnitine synthesis may offer a promising strategy to overcome resistance and improve patient outcomes.