Researchers warn AI could reshape jobs and wealth faster than governments

More than 200 researchers, including 16 Nobel laureates, warned that AI may reorder jobs and wealth faster than governments can measure or manage it.

On July 13, more than 200 researchers and economists, including 16 Nobel laureates, released “We Must Act Now: A Statement on AI’s Transformation of the Economy,” warning that artificial intelligence could transform the economy faster than governments can measure or manage it. The document says the danger is not only technical but economic, touching jobs, wages, corporate strategy and the way wealth is distributed.

It was organized by Erik Brynjolfsson, Ajay Agrawal, Anton Korinek and Tom Cunningham, and signatories included figures affiliated with OpenAI, Anthropic and Google. The researchers warned that AI capabilities are advancing faster than understanding of their economic implications, and called for deeper research, new institutions and rules so the technology complements human capabilities instead of simply replacing them.

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The researchers warned that AI could drive an economic transformation larger than the Industrial Revolution, but on a much shorter schedule. Anton Korinek said steam, electricity and computers each gave societies decades to adapt, while AI may give only a few years. Michael Spence said the scale, scope and speed of the transition require an all-hands-on-deck response. Daron Acemoglu said the task is to redirect AI so the gains are shared more broadly.

Photo by Google DeepMind

Stanford’s AI Economic Indicators project launched in June 2026. In its June update, as of May 2026, seven tracked series showed no evidence of takeoff, three showed mild evidence and two showed strong evidence of takeoff.

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The Stanford HAI 2026 AI Index puts global corporate AI investment at more than double in 2025, with private AI investment rising 127.5% and accounting for 60% of total AI investment. The United States committed 23 times more private AI investment than China.