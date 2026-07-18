Residents push back as tourists flood Mexico City and other hotspots

Residents in Mexico City and beyond are hiding favorite corners as TikTok and remote-work arrivals turn neighborhoods into tourist brands. The backlash is about rents and crowding.

A New York Times travel piece described locals in Mexico City, Milan and Copenhagen as rethinking what they share with tourists, a sign that residents are drawing tighter lines around places that went global through social media and remote work. The backlash has moved far beyond snobbery: in Mexico City, residents have protested gentrification, while travel commentary now frames withholding exact locations as a response to crowding, rising rents and neighborhood change. What once passed for a tip to a friend is increasingly a commodity, copied into feeds and newsletters that can send thousands of visitors to the same café, plaza or street.

Mexico City has become the clearest flash point. Euronews published a July 9, 2025, piece on how to avoid contributing to overtourism in the capital as residents protested against gentrification, underscoring that the dispute is tied to housing pressure as much as tourism. AirDNA data show average daily rates for short-term rentals across Mexico City jumped 27 percent to $93 in August 2022 from August 2019, a sharp increase that helped turn central neighborhoods into more expensive and more contested places to live. The city’s pull has also been reinforced by remote-work migration, as foreign workers use short-term rental platforms to stay longer and compete for the same apartments as locals.

AI-generated illustration

The pattern is not limited to one city or one kind of visitor. Travel Weekly said in 2018 that overtourism had already become visible in Venice, Machu Picchu and Yosemite National Park, three very different destinations strained by the same basic problem of too many people chasing the same view. Monocle’s 2021 urban coverage on Mexico City and Milan placed both cities inside a broader story of global urban change, where once-local districts are recast as international lifestyle products. In that environment, the same mechanisms that sell travel, from algorithmic recommendations to glossy city roundups, can make a neighborhood famous faster than it can absorb the attention.

Photo by Miguel González

Jeses via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5)

The argument over whether that deserves a gate is now part of mainstream travel writing. A 2025 Observer column asked whether gatekeeping favorite travel spots is such a bad thing, while a 2023 Sheffield Star feature on 13 lesser-known things in Sheffield treated hidden places as part of local identity, not just a travel tactic. The tension is now visible in cities that want visitors but not the rent spikes, crowding and cultural dilution that can follow them.