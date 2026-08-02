Residents return to destroyed homes as Washington wildfires rage near Spokane

Residents came back to charred lots near Spokane after wildfires destroyed about 600 buildings and forced about 5,000 homes to evacuate.

Residents returned to Spokane-area neighborhoods and found charred foundations, collapsed roofs and burned-out lots after fast-moving wildfires destroyed about 600 homes, businesses and other buildings and forced about 5,000 homes to evacuate.

KXLY said firefighters stopped the forward progress of one blaze near Mead that had grown beyond 900 acres. NonStop Local KHQ put the broader Spokane-area fire footprint at 5,390 acres, with more than 600 structures destroyed, while The Seattle Times said thousands of people evacuated as flames crossed the Spokane River into the city.

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The Associated Press reported on Aug. 2, 2026, that the fires remained uncontained and had burned more than 8.2 square miles, about 21 square kilometers, around Spokane. That scale pushed the fire emergency beyond isolated neighborhoods and into a regional crisis, with evacuation zones expanding across Spokane County and into surrounding communities.

Gov. Bob Ferguson said he planned to visit Spokane as the fires burned hundreds of homes and forced more than 5,000 evacuations. Ferguson had already declared a statewide wildfire emergency and imposed a burn ban through Sept. 30, while he and state lands commissioner Dave Upthegrove briefed the public on state efforts to contain the Spokane fires, according to KING 5 Seattle.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

The broader fire season has stretched far beyond the Spokane metro area. Reuters reported wildfires across more than a quarter of a million acres in Washington, underscoring how quickly dangerous conditions can spread across the state. In Eastern Washington, residents and officials are also measuring the losses against the 2023 Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire, disasters that devastated communities and remain a reference point for recovery as families begin the slow work of sorting through what survived and what did not.