As labor shortages persist, restaurants across the U.S. are facing growing challenges in hiring dishwashers, impacting daily operations and service quality.

Restaurants nationwide are facing mounting difficulties hiring dishwashers, a challenge that’s intensifying as the industry contends with ongoing labor shortages and increasing competition for workers. The struggle to staff these essential positions is having ripple effects on restaurant operations, service quality, and wage expectations.

The Growing Dishwasher Shortage

The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the intensifying search for dishwashers, highlighting how restaurants are finding it harder than ever to fill these critical back-of-house roles. This shortage is part of a broader trend in the food services and drinking places industry, which has been grappling with high turnover rates and persistent labor gaps since the pandemic.

Industry Data Highlights the Challenge

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were over 500,000 dishwasher jobs in the U.S. in 2024, but job postings often go unfilled for weeks or months.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) shows that the hospitality sector, including restaurants, regularly posts some of the highest job vacancy rates in the economy.

Analysis from the Pew Research Center notes that restaurant workers quit their jobs at higher rates than nearly any other sector, further straining the labor market for positions like dishwashers.

Why Dishwashing Jobs Remain Hard to Fill

Dishwasher roles have historically been among the lowest-paid in the restaurant industry. As of 2024, median hourly wages for dishwashers stood at $14.44, with considerable variation depending on location and establishment type. As labor shortages deepen, some restaurants have responded by raising pay, offering bonuses, or improving benefits, but many positions still go unfilled.

Industry experts point to several key factors behind the dishwasher hiring crunch:

High turnover rates —Many dishwashers leave for higher-paying or less physically demanding work, contributing to chronic vacancies.

—Many dishwashers leave for higher-paying or less physically demanding work, contributing to chronic vacancies. Competition from other industries —Retail, warehouses, and delivery services often offer comparable or better pay and less strenuous work.

—Retail, warehouses, and delivery services often offer comparable or better pay and less strenuous work. Demand for flexible schedules—Workers increasingly seek jobs with flexible hours, something the restaurant industry has struggled to provide.

Operational Impact on Restaurants

The inability to hire enough dishwashers has led to tangible operational challenges. Restaurant managers report that kitchen staff and even servers are sometimes pulled away from their regular duties to help wash dishes, which can slow service and affect customer satisfaction. In some cases, restaurants have had to reduce operating hours or limit menu offerings due to staffing constraints.

According to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, nearly three-quarters of restaurant operators cite recruitment and retention of back-of-house staff—including dishwashers—as a top concern for 2024 and beyond.

Strategies and Solutions

To address these ongoing challenges, some restaurants are turning to new strategies:

Increased wages and hiring bonuses to attract applicants and reduce turnover.

to attract applicants and reduce turnover. Investments in automation , such as commercial dishwashing machines, to reduce reliance on manual labor.

, such as commercial dishwashing machines, to reduce reliance on manual labor. Flexible scheduling and expanded benefits to increase job appeal and worker retention.

The State of the Restaurant Industry Report from the National Restaurant Association notes that many operators are optimistic that wage increases and new recruitment strategies will gradually help stabilize the labor market, though challenges are expected to persist in the near term.

Looking Ahead

As restaurants continue to navigate a competitive labor market, the struggle to hire dishwashers highlights the evolving dynamics of the industry. Operators are being pushed to rethink traditional staffing models, compensation, and working conditions in order to attract and retain essential workers. The extent to which these adaptations will resolve the dishwasher shortage—and broader staffing challenges—remains an open question, but one thing is clear: the role of the dishwasher is more vital, and harder to fill, than ever.