Retailers keep July 4 deals alive after Amazon’s early Prime Day

Best Buy kept July 4 markdowns live on TVs, laptops and Apple gear after Amazon’s June 23-26 Prime Day. NRF says shoppers plan to spend a record $94.41 on food.

Best Buy kept July 4 sales pages live on its site, with top-deals pages still advertising markdowns on TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances and Apple products, after Amazon’s Prime Day 2026 ran June 23-26. The overlap turned the week before Independence Day into a contest between fresh holiday promotions and leftover Prime Day urgency.

Amazon labeled Prime Day 2026 as a four-day event for Prime members, with offers across more than 35 categories. By placing its summer sale before July 4 rather than after it, Amazon shifted the retail calendar earlier and gave rivals room to chase the same shoppers with holiday tie-ins while Amazon kept pushing deal discovery on its own pages.

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The National Retail Federation said 87% of consumers planned to celebrate the Fourth of July in 2026 and expected to spend a record average of $94.41 on food items. Its annual Independence Day survey was fielded June 1-8 to 7,675 consumers, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1%, a sample large enough to give retailers a strong read on demand for food, backyard, home and tech purchases.

That spending backdrop helps explain why July 4 promotions keep showing up even after a major Amazon event ends. The strongest near-term buys are the categories already discounted in plain sight at Best Buy, especially electronics and Apple products, where shoppers can compare a holiday tag against an everyday price. The weaker deals are the ones that merely recycle the same markdown language from the Prime Day period, since the calendar shift can make old inventory look newly urgent. NRF has tracked Independence Day spending since 2003, underscoring how long retailers have treated the holiday as a reliable sales window even as the deal season itself keeps moving earlier.