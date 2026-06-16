Retired couple describe Russian warship warning shots at their yacht

Alan and Jane Kelvey said a Russian frigate fired warning shots roughly 500 yards ahead of their yacht, Bright Future, off the Isle of Wight.

A retired British couple said their yacht suddenly became part of a military confrontation when a Russian warship fired warning shots just ahead of them in the English Channel, about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight. Alan and Jane Kelvey later described the encounter aboard Bright Future as scary and surreal, a reminder that civilian sailors can be caught in the space between naval patrols and political brinkmanship.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at around 11:40 a.m., outside United Kingdom territorial waters. Reporting identified the Russian vessel as the frigate Admiral Grigorovich, and said the shots landed several hundred yards, about 500 yards or 457 metres, in front of the yacht. A Royal Navy vessel was monitoring the Russian frigate at the time.

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According to statements from the Russian Defence Ministry, the yacht was proceeding under engine power on what it called a dangerous course toward the warship. The ministry said attempts to establish radio contact failed before the warning shots were fired, and that Bright Future then altered course and moved away. UK authorities said the Ministry of Defence was investigating reports of the incident.

The episode underscored how quickly a gray-zone encounter at sea can escalate. In waters that carry ferries, cargo traffic and private yachts as well as military vessels, the line between a warning and a crisis can be thin, especially when the ships involved are from countries already locked in tension. Reporting noted that the confrontation came amid heightened UK-Russia friction, including recent British action against a suspected Russian shadow-fleet vessel in the Channel.

Photo by Thirdman

Пресс-служба Западного военного округа via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The historical comparison was stark. One outlet noted that the last time a Russian ship fired on a British vessel in home waters was the Dogger Bank incident of 1904, when Russian Baltic Fleet ships mistakenly opened fire on British fishing trawlers, killing three fishermen and nearly triggering a wider crisis. More than a century later, the Kelveys’ experience showed how a single burst of warning fire can still turn an ordinary passage into an international alarm.