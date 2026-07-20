Reuters review finds no evidence of coordinated noncitizen voting plot

One review found 129 noncitizen-voting prosecutions since 1996 and no sign of a coordinated plot. The cases were real, but scattered and rare.

Donald Trump has portrayed noncitizen voting as rampant, but a review of voter-fraud prosecutions dating to 1996 found 129 cases involving noncitizens who cast ballots and no evidence of a broader coordinated conspiracy. Built from public records and criminal cases, the record points to isolated violations across years and jurisdictions rather than a national scheme.

The total is serious but limited. Another tally counting cases since the 1980s found 68 instances, underscoring how the time window changes the headline number. Related analysis described noncitizen voting as extremely rare and said investigations often turn up clerical error rather than intentional fraud.

That distinction has shaped election-law fights far beyond the courtroom. Claims of illegal voting have helped drive calls for tougher voter-identification laws, documentary proof-of-citizenship rules and broader skepticism toward election results, even though ID is already required for voter registration in every state. The Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Map calls itself “a sampling” rather than a complete list, and its public search page showed 1,619 results; the Brennan Center for Justice has said claims that the Heritage document contains almost 1,100 proven instances of voter fraud are “grossly exaggerated and devoid of context.”

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The policy question is whether lawmakers should build nationwide restrictions around a small number of proven cases. The prosecution record shows unlawful voting by noncitizens can occur and remains a crime, but it does not document the coordinated network that some political arguments imply. That makes narrower enforcement, not sweeping eligibility barriers, the more precise response to the evidence.