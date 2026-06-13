Reyna seals historic 4-1 win as United States rout Paraguay

Reyna's stoppage-time stunner capped the United States' first four-goal World Cup match and sharpened his case as the attack's rising fulcrum.

Gio Reyna turned a celebratory opener into a convincing argument about his place in the United States attack. His stoppage-time strike at SoFi Stadium completed a 4-1 rout of Paraguay, gave the Americans their first four-goal game in World Cup history, and left another reminder that Reyna keeps finding decisive moments when the stakes rise.

The United States needed only seven minutes to seize control, when a Paraguay own goal opened the scoring in Los Ángeles. Folarin Balogun then supplied the kind of finishing that can carry a team through a tournament, scoring twice to widen the gap and put the hosts in command of their Group D opener on June 12, 2026. By the time Reyna arrived at the final touch, the match had already become a statement of intent. His late finish, fed by Alex Freeman, sealed the 4-1 scoreline and added a flourish to a night that the United States controlled from the first early break.

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What Reyna's goal said mattered as much as the goal itself. He has now delivered against Paraguay in two different settings, and both times the timing carried weight. In November 2025, Reyna scored in the fourth minute and later assisted Balogun's winner in a 2-1 win over Paraguay in Chester, Pensilvania, in what was his first international start in 16 months. That earlier performance hinted at growing chemistry between Reyna and Balogun, and Thursday's World Cup opener suggested the connection has only become more dangerous.

Photo by Quang Vuong

For the United States, that matters because tournament depth is not just about bodies, but about players who can tilt a match without needing a long runway. Freeman's assist on the fourth goal showed the roster can produce from different lanes, while Balogun's brace underlined the attacking pressure the team can sustain. Reyna, though, is starting to look less like a luxury and more like a player who changes the shape of the attack when he is involved.

Vyacheslav Evdokimov via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The caution is obvious. Paraguay offered a manageable first test, and stronger opponents will close space faster and punish sloppier moments. Still, this was the kind of opener that can harden belief inside a squad: the United States scored in multiple ways, finished with authority, and ended the night with Reyna delivering the sort of stoppage-time quality that can become indispensable in a World Cup.