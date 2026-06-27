Rezaeian strikes to earn Iran draw against Egypt at World Cup

Ramin Rezaeian pounced on a loose ball in the 14th minute to level Egypt, keeping Iran alive in Group G and leaving both sides on four points.

Ramin Rezaeian turned a half-chance into a 1-1 equalizer for Iran against Egypt in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 26, 2026. Mahmoud Saber had put Egypt ahead in the fifth minute, but Iran answered nine minutes later through a right back who kept pressing into the area and made the most of the rebound.

Rezaeian had joined the attack, stayed alert to the goalkeeper’s save and finished from a tight angle that left little margin for error. It was the kind of improvised strike that matched Iran’s best spell in a match where clear openings were scarce and the contest tilted on aggression, second balls and the willingness to keep running beyond the first chance.

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The draw left Egypt and Iran level on four points in the group, which also includes Belgium and New Zealand. With the standings still compact, Iran stayed in the hunt for a place in the next round and denied Egypt the separation that an early lead might have provided.

Mohammad Hassanzadeh via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

For Rezaeian, 35, the goal added another World Cup moment to a career already marked by timely runs from fullback. He had also scored for Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when he netted in stoppage time against Wales in the 90th minute plus 11. That earlier finish and this one both reflected the same pattern: Iran holding its nerve, surviving pressure and finding a goal through persistence when a cleaner route was not there.