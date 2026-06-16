Rezaeian stuns New Zealand as Iran levels World Cup opener

Rezaeian’s outside-of-the-boot finish erased New Zealand’s early lead and swung Iran’s Group G opener back to level at SoFi Stadium.

Ramin Rezaeian’s improvised finish with the outside of his boot did more than tie the score for Iran. It punished New Zealand’s defensive lapse, erased Elijah Just’s early breakthrough and reset the tactical balance of the match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

New Zealand had struck first in the seventh minute through Just, but Rezaeian answered in the 32nd minute with a touch of real delicacy, guiding the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 1-1. In a Group G opener with real weight for both sides, the equalizer mattered as much for momentum as for the scoreboard, because every point in a section with Belgium seen as the favorite could shape the race to the round of 32.

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The match also carried unusual historical weight. It was the first meeting between Iran and New Zealand since a 2003 friendly, New Zealand’s return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and Iran’s fourth straight appearance on the sport’s biggest stage. That backdrop gave Rezaeian’s finish a significance beyond the single moment, turning a brief opening into a reminder that Iran could still control the rhythm of the group.

The build-up around the game reflected the political and cultural tensions that have followed the Iranian team into the tournament. Iran arrived in the United States on June 14 after flying from its training base in Tijuana, and protests followed the squad to its hotel in Manhattan Beach and its training site in Carson. Outside the stadium, demonstrators numbered between 300 and 500 and carried flags and political symbols, while the wider crowd also included many Iranian and Iranian-American fans trying to keep football separate from the government in Tehran.

Photo by Jeffrey Paa Kwesi Opare

Los Angeles, home to the largest Iranian community outside Iran, became a charged setting for a match that mixed sport, identity and dissent. Yet once the game settled, Rezaeian’s clever equalizer stood as the clearest footballing statement of the night, a finish that exposed a lapse, steadied Iran and changed the shape of the contest.