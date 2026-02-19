RFK Jr. and Kid Rock's Sauna Video Stirs Media Response

A new HHS health campaign video featuring RFK Jr. and Kid Rock working out shirtless has drawn mixed reactions, including criticism from Fox News hosts.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and musician Kid Rock are at the center of a media flurry following their shirtless appearance in a newly released public health video. The video, produced as part of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS campaign), shows the two engaging in a sauna workout and discussing the benefits of physical activity—a segment that has since prompted varied reactions across the media landscape.

Shirtless Workout Draws Spotlight

The video, designed to promote physical activity and wellness, features Kennedy and Kid Rock demonstrating exercises and highlighting sauna use as part of their wellness routines. The campaign aims to address the concerning trend of low physical activity among Americans, as reflected in CDC data indicating that only around 24% of U.S. adults meet recommended physical activity guidelines.

The campaign integrates celebrity involvement to boost visibility and encourage a wider audience to consider regular exercise and healthy habits.

Sauna use, a focal point in the video, has generated increased interest in recent years, with research examining its potential health benefits—including improved cardiovascular function and stress reduction—when used safely.

Media and Public Reaction

The unconventional approach—particularly the shirtless appearance of both Kennedy and Kid Rock—has not gone unnoticed. According to The Daily Beast, several Fox News hosts expressed discomfort and criticism over the imagery, describing the video as "cringe" and questioning its effectiveness in promoting public health messages. The segment has also sparked a substantial social media conversation, with opinions split on whether the campaign’s attention-grabbing tactics will motivate more Americans to be active or simply distract from the message.

While Fox News personalities voiced skepticism, the video has also succeeded in drawing public attention to issues of inactivity and wellness, which remain top concerns for U.S. health officials. The HHS campaign aims to move the needle on these statistics, encouraging more adults to meet regular exercise benchmarks and improve overall well-being.

The Role of Sauna and Physical Activity

Sauna bathing, though less common in American fitness routines compared to other forms of exercise, has gained popularity as research points to its potential benefits. According to a peer-reviewed analysis, sauna use may support cardiovascular health, reduce stress, and serve as a complement to traditional exercise. The FDA offers guidance on safe sauna practices, emphasizing moderation and awareness of individual health risks.

The campaign’s use of high-profile figures and visual storytelling is part of a broader trend in public health messaging that seeks to break through information fatigue and connect with audiences in memorable ways. Whether the shirtless workout segment proves effective remains to be seen, but it has certainly placed the conversation around physical activity and wellness in the national spotlight.

Looking Forward

As the campaign continues, health experts and media commentators will be watching for signs of increased engagement and positive behavior change among Americans. The debate over the video’s style may persist, but its ultimate impact will depend on whether it motivates viewers to prioritize their own health and adopt more active lifestyles.