A Florida woman exposed to hantavirus on a cruise was kept in Nebraska after Kennedy overruled a federal review that said she could return home.

A hantavirus exposure aboard the M/V Hondius became a test of federal quarantine power when Angela Perryman, a 47-year-old Florida woman, was ordered to stay in Nebraska even after a federal medical review said she could go home. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed the order, keeping Perryman at the center of a rare public-health dispute that crossed state lines after an international cruise.

The case began when 18 recently repatriated U.S. passengers from the ship were flown to the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for a 42-day public-health monitoring period. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the passengers were initially asked to remain at the Nebraska facility through May 31, the 21-day mark of the monitoring window, while officials watched for signs of infection linked to the outbreak on the cruise ship.

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That monitoring became more complicated after the passengers disembarked. The CDC said three additional hantavirus cases were identified in France, Spain and Canada, underscoring why health officials were treating the cruise exposure as more than a routine travel inconvenience. Nebraska Medicine later said on June 9 and June 11 that some of the former passengers had completed more than four weeks at the quarantine unit and returned to their home states for continued monitoring by local and state public-health departments.

Perryman’s case took a different path. Public reporting identified her as the passenger Kennedy refused to release from the Nebraska facility, despite the federal medical review that concluded she could return to Florida. She said the order made her feel as if she were being held “in prison” and used as “a prop and a political stunt,” language that captured the political strain now surrounding a public-health decision that would usually stay invisible to most Americans.

Photo by DΛVΞ GΛRCIΛ

The episode shows how the federal government can step in when an infectious-disease scare follows travelers across borders and into multiple states. It also shows the limits and reach of quarantine authority: some passengers were cleared to continue monitoring at home, while Perryman remained under federal control in Nebraska, where the government continues to balance exposure risk, individual freedom and the public’s health.