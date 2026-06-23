The Sheffield Press
Sports

Ribbie turns MLB live data into retro pixel-art gamecasts

Ribbie turns MLB’s live data into an 8-bit gamecast, giving fans a playful middle ground between a stats tab and a full broadcast.

Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

2 min read
Ribbie turns MLB live data into retro pixel-art gamecasts
Ribbie turns MLB live data into retro pixel-art gamecasts

Ribbie is turning Major League Baseball’s live data into a tiny retro arcade scene, pitch by pitch. The site redraws the game in real time as pixel art, showing the score, bases, count and a miniature field while fans keep a game nearby without opening a full broadcast.

The project is built on MLB data rather than video, and that distinction is central to its appeal. Ribbie says it is not a stream or a rebroadcast, but “the box score brought to life, pitch by pitch.” Its creator described it as “something between a stats tab and a full broadcast,” aimed at people who want to follow live baseball while doing something else.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

That middle ground helped Ribbie catch on quickly when it surfaced in mid-June. A Show HN post on June 18 drew the attention of baseball fans and retro-gaming devotees, who called it an 8-bit live gamecast and a “cozy” way to follow a game. A Bluesky post from shep.online put the idea simply: “I have a love of all things retro and baseball. Combine them and you get Ribbie.”

The interface leans into that nostalgia without losing the live-game utility. Along with the score, bases and count, Ribbie includes a small pixel field and viewing modes that can switch between a full-screen layout and a room-view style display. That makes it feel less like a conventional scoreboard and more like a living, animated companion for the inning that is unfolding.

Related photo
Source: craiyon.com

Ribbie also lands in the shadow of MLB.com’s own Gameday product, which already offers real-time pitch-by-pitch data and analytics. What Ribbie adds is not a new data feed, but a different emotional register: lighter, more playful and designed for the second screen. In a sports media environment increasingly shaped by fans and independent developers, that matters. Ribbie suggests that some viewers do not want more television from leagues and broadcasters. They want a way to keep the game close, readable and a little more fun.

Sources

  1. [1]techcrunch.com
  2. [2]ribbie.tv
  3. [3]news.ycombinator.com
  4. [4]mlb.com
  5. [5]bsky.app

Tags

#Sports#Ribbie#MLB
Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

Veteran crime and justice reporter who has covered major trials, police investigations, and community safety issues for over fifteen years. Committed to holding power accountable while giving a voice to those affected.