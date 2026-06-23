Ribbie turns MLB live data into retro pixel-art gamecasts

Ribbie turns MLB’s live data into an 8-bit gamecast, giving fans a playful middle ground between a stats tab and a full broadcast.

Ribbie is turning Major League Baseball’s live data into a tiny retro arcade scene, pitch by pitch. The site redraws the game in real time as pixel art, showing the score, bases, count and a miniature field while fans keep a game nearby without opening a full broadcast.

The project is built on MLB data rather than video, and that distinction is central to its appeal. Ribbie says it is not a stream or a rebroadcast, but “the box score brought to life, pitch by pitch.” Its creator described it as “something between a stats tab and a full broadcast,” aimed at people who want to follow live baseball while doing something else.

AI-generated illustration

That middle ground helped Ribbie catch on quickly when it surfaced in mid-June. A Show HN post on June 18 drew the attention of baseball fans and retro-gaming devotees, who called it an 8-bit live gamecast and a “cozy” way to follow a game. A Bluesky post from shep.online put the idea simply: “I have a love of all things retro and baseball. Combine them and you get Ribbie.”

The interface leans into that nostalgia without losing the live-game utility. Along with the score, bases and count, Ribbie includes a small pixel field and viewing modes that can switch between a full-screen layout and a room-view style display. That makes it feel less like a conventional scoreboard and more like a living, animated companion for the inning that is unfolding.

Source: craiyon.com

Ribbie also lands in the shadow of MLB.com’s own Gameday product, which already offers real-time pitch-by-pitch data and analytics. What Ribbie adds is not a new data feed, but a different emotional register: lighter, more playful and designed for the second screen. In a sports media environment increasingly shaped by fans and independent developers, that matters. Ribbie suggests that some viewers do not want more television from leagues and broadcasters. They want a way to keep the game close, readable and a little more fun.