Rice and Konsa lift England over France in bronze medal match

Rice's corner found Konsa's head in Miami as England turned the bronze-medal match into a showcase of scoring depth from midfield and defence.

Declan Rice's corner found Ezri Konsa for England's second goal against France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal Match at Miami Stadium, a set-piece finish that showed England could score from more than one line. England Football had framed the meeting as the match to decide third place in Miami, and the move underlined that message in the clearest way.

The bronze medal match came after both teams missed the final. England arrived after a 2-1 semifinal loss to Argentina, while France came in off a 2-0 defeat to Spain, so the 10:00 PM kickoff in Miami carried the weight of a last chance to leave the tournament on a firmer note.

Rice, a midfielder, delivered the corner and Konsa, a defender, attacked it with a header that extended England's advantage over France. The sequence mattered because it came from a dead ball and from the back of the side, not from the usual forward line, and it turned a third-place playoff into a clearer demonstration of England's squad depth. When a defender finishes a move started by a central midfielder, the scoring burden is spread across the XI rather than concentrated in one area.

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England's night did not stop there. Bukayo Saka later made it 3-0 after a long move, adding a goal from the attacking end of the pitch to the earlier contributions from midfield and defence. That mix gave England a more rounded closing performance in Miami, with Rice's delivery, Konsa's header and Saka's finish all arriving in the same match.

For England's post-tournament assessment, that distribution is the key detail. The side had fallen short of the final against Argentina, but it finished the competition with goals coming from three different zones of the field, a concrete sign that the squad could contribute beyond its most obvious scorers. In a match defined by third place, England's most useful takeaway was how many parts of the team found the net.