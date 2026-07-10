Rice, Guehi and James train as England get World Cup boost

Rice, Guehi and James all trained in Miami, giving England a fitter spine and more options before a quarter-final that could take them to only a fourth World Cup semi-final.

Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James trained with England on Friday in Miami/Fort Lauderdale before Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

Rice’s presence is the most important stabiliser in the middle of the pitch. After being affected by a stomach bug, he gives England a secure first pass out of defence and a base that can free others to step higher when Norway press. If Rice is on the field, England can keep more distance between the back line and the attack without losing protection in transition.

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Guehi’s return addresses a different problem. With Jarell Quansah suspended after the red card he received in England’s 3-2 win over Mexico in the last 16, England were short of certainty in central defence. Guehi had been carrying a hamstring concern, but his training session offered Tuchel a clearer route to a settled pairing and a more balanced shape on the left side of the back four. Against Norway, England will want defenders who can hold the line, win duels early and avoid being dragged into emergency defending around the box.

James adds the third layer of flexibility. Chelsea’s captain has been limited by injury issues, but his availability changes England’s right side in a way that affects the whole team. James can give England width from deep, help move the ball forward faster and allow the midfield to tilt across without leaving gaps behind him. In a game where Norway are likely to punish slow circulation, that kind of vertical passing range from right back can matter as much as a clean tackle.

The quarter-final is due at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with the winners set to face either Switzerland or defending champions Argentina in the semi-finals.