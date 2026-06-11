Rice jokes about Florida heat as England brace for World Cup delays

Declan Rice was left "bright red" in England's photoshoot, a sign of the Florida heat that has already disrupted warm-ups and could shape World Cup matches.

Declan Rice laughed off the burn marks with a message from his mother, but the sunburn has become a sharper warning for England. The Arsenal midfielder said he was "bright red" in the squad photoshoot, joked that "my mum was killing me," and said the first day in Florida heat "really does hit you in the face" as England settled into their West Palm Beach base.

Rice had arrived late after playing in the Champions League final with Arsenal, then walked straight into what he called "an American summer" in temperatures around 30C. England have already seen how quickly the weather can interfere with football in the United States: their final warm-up against Costa Rica in Orlando was delayed by lightning and rain before ending in a 3-0 win, with Rice scoring the opening goal.

That interruption matters beyond inconvenience. Thomas Tuchel had warned England players they could face stop-start conditions at the tournament, and lightning delays can break rhythm, complicate substitutions and put extra pressure on medical and performance staff managing hydration, cooling and recovery. Rice pointed to similar stoppages during the Club World Cup as a reminder that the World Cup may demand not just tactical discipline but also careful adaptation to the climate and the schedule.

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Rice said the challenge has been more mental than physical after a demanding club season, but he also said he felt "good as gold" and "really strong" after helping Arsenal win the Premier League. That confidence will matter as England try to cope with the heat and the pauses without losing sharpness. In a tournament where recovery windows can shrink and match tempo can unravel, fitness management may be as important as formation.

England will open their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in Group L. It is a rematch of Croatia's 2-1 extra-time win over England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, and another test of whether England can turn Florida's punishing heat into an advantage rather than a distraction.