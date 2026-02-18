Rich Bisaccia Steps Down from Packers Coaching Staff

Rich Bisaccia, Green Bay’s respected special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, has decided to step away, surprising the NFL community.

Rich Bisaccia, the Green Bay Packers’ special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, is stepping down from his role, according to multiple reports. The move marks a significant shift for the Packers, who had benefited from Bisaccia’s leadership over the past two seasons.

Key Leadership Departure for Green Bay

The news of Bisaccia’s departure was reported by ProFootballRumors.com, the New York Post, and ESPN, with all three sources confirming the decision as of February 18, 2026. Bisaccia, widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top special teams minds, joined the Packers ahead of the 2022 season and quickly made an impact on the team’s performance in that phase of the game.

During his tenure, Bisaccia also held the title of assistant head coach, providing veteran guidance to Green Bay’s staff. His departure comes as a surprise to many in the NFL community, as described by the New York Post, which called the decision a “stunner.”

Bisaccia’s Impact in Green Bay

Bisaccia’s arrival in Green Bay was seen as a turning point for the team’s special teams unit, which had struggled in previous years. In his first season, the Packers saw marked improvement in special teams league-wide rankings, reflecting Bisaccia’s ability to quickly instill discipline and consistency. His coaching career spans over two decades, including stints with the Raiders, Cowboys, and Buccaneers, and his experience was instrumental in reshaping Green Bay’s approach to special teams.

Under Bisaccia in 2023, the Packers’ special teams ranked among the league’s most improved units.

His leadership was credited with stabilizing both kick and punt coverage and boosting return game production.

He was promoted to assistant head coach in recognition of his influence across the coaching staff.

Fans and analysts noted the difference in Green Bay’s special teams play, with fewer mistakes and more impactful plays during Bisaccia’s tenure. Bisaccia’s coaching record reflects a history of success and adaptability in various NFL environments.

Surprise Move and Next Steps

All sources indicated that the timing of Bisaccia’s decision was unexpected. ESPN and the New York Post both emphasized the element of surprise, with no immediate details available regarding the reasons for his departure or his future plans. The Packers have not yet announced a successor or commented on how the change will affect the coaching staff moving forward.

With Bisaccia stepping away, Green Bay will need to address both the special teams coordinator and assistant head coach positions as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Packers finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record, narrowly missing the playoffs, and had shown signs of progress in all three phases under head coach Matt LaFleur’s staff. The special teams’ improvement was seen as a critical factor in several wins, as detailed in team statistics from 2023.

Legacy and League-Wide Reputation

Bisaccia’s coaching journey includes a stint as interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he led the team to a playoff berth in 2021. His reputation for leadership, player development, and special teams innovation made him a valued asset in Green Bay and across the league. The Packers’ official coaching biography highlights his deep experience and impact on both the field and in the locker room.

Bisaccia has coached in over 20 NFL seasons with five different franchises.

He is recognized for elevating special teams performance and mentoring young coaches.

Looking Ahead for the Packers

As the Packers transition into the offseason, the departure of a respected leader like Bisaccia presents both challenges and opportunities. The search for his replacement will likely draw significant attention, given the improvements Green Bay’s special teams enjoyed under his watch. With the team aiming to build on its recent progress and return to postseason contention, filling Bisaccia’s role will be a top priority for the organization.

Further updates are expected as the Packers outline their next steps and Bisaccia’s future plans become clear. For now, the NFL community reflects on the impact of one of the league’s most respected coaches stepping away at a pivotal moment for the franchise.