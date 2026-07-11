Richards, Rooney back Haaland edge over England in World Cup clash

Richards and Rooney said Haaland could use Manchester City familiarity against England as Norway chased a first World Cup semi-final in Miami.

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City familiarity sat at the center of the BBC Sport panel’s read on Norway’s World Cup quarter-final with England in Miami. Micah Richards, Wayne Rooney and Cesar Azpilicueta argued that Haaland could carry an edge because England’s City players already knew how he moved, timed his runs and finished chances.

That tactical wrinkle mattered because the stakes were enormous for both sides. Norway reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time and arrived with a chance to go one step farther than any Norwegian side had gone before. England, meanwhile, were trying to reach the semi-finals and keep alive a bid to win a first World Cup title in 60 years.

The debate over familiarity went beyond one forward and a few defenders. BBC analysis has already shown how Manchester City players can look different in England shirts, with role, spacing and responsibility changing once club patterns disappear. That made the panel’s point sharper: Haaland was not just facing England, he was facing teammates who had spent weeks and months seeing his habits up close in Premier League and training-ground settings.

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Haaland also went into the match as one of the tournament’s most dangerous scorers, with seven goals already to his name. Harry Kane was among the other leading scorers and remained central to England’s attacking hopes, turning the quarter-final into a duel between two No. 9s who know how to punish the smallest defensive lapse.

The fixture also carried a longer football memory. England drew 1-1 with Norway at Wembley in October 1992 and lost 2-0 in Oslo in June 1993, results that sent Norway to their first World Cup since 1938. More than three decades later, the meeting in Miami brought those teams back together at a far higher level, with a semi-final place on the line and club-level familiarity adding another layer to the contest.

Jacek Stanislawek via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Richards, Rooney and Azpilicueta, that was the point: this was not just a question of form or pedigree, but of whether England’s Manchester City contingent could deny Haaland the tiny opening he had spent years learning to find.