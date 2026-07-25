Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Spaceballs sequel Comic-Con panel

Rick Moranis drew a standing ovation in Hall H as Spaceballs: The New One unveiled its cast, footage and his first live-action return since 1997.

Rick Moranis got a standing ovation in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con International on Friday, July 24, 2026, when Spaceballs: The New One took the stage with a rare public appearance from one of comedy’s most elusive stars. The reaction turned a sequel panel into a reunion moment, with fans rising to cheer Moranis as the long-awaited follow-up to the 1987 Spaceballs moved into the center of Comic-Con’s biggest room.

The sequel’s title, Spaceballs: The New One, kept the original film’s parody spirit intact while signaling that the project was being positioned as a major return for the franchise. Spaceballs, Mel Brooks’ 1987 sci-fi sendup, became a cult favorite by lampooning Star Wars and other blockbuster franchises, and the new film’s Comic-Con unveiling leaned heavily on that history. Related coverage said the sequel had already debuted footage at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas before arriving in San Diego, adding to the sense that the studio was building the rollout carefully around fan anticipation.

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Moranis’s appearance carried a separate weight of its own. People’s coverage noted that Spaceballs: The New One would be his first live-action movie appearance since 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves!, making the Hall H moment one of the most unusual public returns in recent memory for a veteran film comedian. For fans who grew up with his work, the ovation reflected not only nostalgia for Spaceballs but also the broader pull of seeing Moranis back in a live-action role after nearly three decades away from that format.

The panel also folded in a cast built for a wide pop-culture audience. Related reporting identified Josh Gad, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, Anthony Carrigan, George Wyner and Mel Brooks among the film’s players, with Brooks appearing in the promotional rollout as Yogurt and Skroob. Brooks turned 100 on June 28, 2026, adding another layer of milestone energy to a project already trading on legacy, memory and reunion.

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That mix gave the panel clear commercial stakes. Spaceballs: The New One was presented not just as another sequel, but as an event designed to turn a beloved comedy property into a fresh theatrical draw. Moranis’s ovation showed how much of that strategy rested on one name, one return and one audience ready to treat both as news.