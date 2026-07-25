Rick Moranis returns as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs sequel reveal

Rick Moranis stunned Hall H with a rare Comic-Con return, drawing a standing ovation as Spaceballs: The New One set a 2027 release.

Rick Moranis’ surprise return to Hall H gave the Spaceballs sequel reveal its biggest headline: a famously private star stepping back into Dark Helmet nearly 40 years after the original film and drawing a standing ovation from San Diego Comic-Con crowds. The panel for Spaceballs: The New One put Moranis on stage with Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman and director Josh Greenbaum. For Hollywood, the moment showed how legacy comedies can still be used as event programming, with Comic-Con serving as a launch pad for a sequel built on recognition as much as new material.

Moranis’ return carried extra weight because it marked his first live-action movie appearance since Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! in 1997. He stepped away from acting in the 1990s to raise his children after the death of his wife, Ann Belsky, and has spent most of the intervening years out of the kind of spotlight that studios now routinely use to sell franchise revivals. At the panel, Moranis joked that he “never retired” and had only taken “a break,” a line that fit the room’s reaction and underscored how rare the appearance was.

The sequel is slated for a 2027 theatrical release, with several reports pointing to April 23, 2027. That would place Spaceballs: The New One almost four decades after Mel Brooks’ original 1987 satire, a gap that turns the film into more than a continuation. It is also part of a broader pattern in franchise filmmaking: studios are leaning on familiar titles, returning cast members and convention-stage reveals to generate immediate fan attention before audiences have seen a frame of footage.

Source: informnny.com

The Hall H presentation also brought together generations of the franchise’s cast and new additions in one room, from Brooks and Moranis to the returning Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga, alongside Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Greenbaum. That mix is the clearest sign of how the sequel is being framed, not as a quiet revival, but as a major nostalgia event designed to travel far beyond San Diego.