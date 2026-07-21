Rights groups sue Trump administration over childcare funding cuts

Civil rights groups sued over Trump’s latest bid to restrict child care aid, after an earlier $10 billion freeze in five states was blocked in court.

Civil rights groups filed suit against President Donald Trump’s administration on July 21 over its attempt to restrict federal child care and family assistance funding, reopening a fight that has already put more than $10 billion in support for families in five states at risk.

The new case comes after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services froze child care and family assistance grants in January over fraud concerns tied to Minnesota child care programs. Five states sued on Jan. 7, and a federal judge blocked the freeze two days later, preventing an immediate cutoff to money that helps parents pay for care while they work, attend school or look after other dependents.

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New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Jan. 8 that she was leading a coalition to stop what she called $10 billion in cuts to critical support for families in five states. The legal pressure did not end there. Democracy Forward said a federal court granted a preliminary injunction on April 1, restoring child care support for working families, child care providers and small businesses after what the group described as a “politically-driven” freeze.

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The latest lawsuit extends that conflict into another round of litigation over how far the White House can go in reshaping federal grant programs through administrative action. Child care systems depend on a chain of federal funding, state administration and local providers, and even a short interruption can force centers to cut enrollment or staff if reimbursements are delayed.

NIH Image Gallery from Bethesda, Maryland, USA via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The National Women’s Law Center also said it filed a lawsuit against HHS over withholding information about child care funding restrictions, underscoring that the dispute is not only about dollars but about how much transparency families and advocates get when the government changes the rules. For providers and low-income households, the immediate question is whether subsidized slots and reimbursements keep flowing. For the administration, the case tests whether it can use fraud concerns and executive authority to narrow access to aid that many working parents treat as essential to staying in the labor force.