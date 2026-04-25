Rights Groups Warn Travelers Ahead of U.S. World Cup

Amnesty International and the ACLU urge caution for travelers visiting the U.S. during the World Cup, citing human rights and safety concerns.

Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have issued a travel advisory for visitors heading to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, raising concerns about safety, discrimination, and human rights protections. The advisory, announced in late April, highlights potential risks for both domestic and international travelers as the country prepares to host one of the world’s largest sporting events.

Key Concerns Highlighted by Rights Groups

The advisory, as reported by both The Hill and the Los Angeles Times, points to recent trends in U.S. law enforcement, civil rights, and hate crimes. Amnesty International and the ACLU emphasize the need for visitors to be aware of the potential for racial profiling, discrimination, and encounters with law enforcement that could affect their safety and well-being.

Amnesty International’s 2023 Human Rights Report documents ongoing issues in the U.S., including police use of force incidents and discriminatory practices impacting minorities and immigrants.

The ACLU has long advocated for immigrants’ rights, raising concerns about border detentions, travel restrictions, and civil liberties for both visitors and residents.

Recent data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer shows fluctuations in crime rates across major U.S. cities, underscoring the importance of situational awareness during large-scale events like the World Cup.

Focus on Marginalized Communities

Both organizations specifically warn that certain groups may be at heightened risk. Individuals from marginalized backgrounds—including racial and religious minorities, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community—are urged to take extra precautions. The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hate Map identifies a significant number of active hate groups nationwide, adding to the urgency of the advisory.

Travelers are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with local laws and customs in the host cities, as state and municipal regulations can vary widely. The ACLU’s resources offer guidance on what to do if stopped by police or confronted with discriminatory treatment.

Law Enforcement and Public Safety

The organizations cite data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics showing that millions of police-public interactions occur each year, with disparities in outcomes for different demographic groups. Amnesty International’s report further notes instances of excessive force and inadequate accountability mechanisms, which could impact visitors unfamiliar with the U.S. criminal justice system.

According to the U.S. Department of State’s 2023 human rights report, challenges remain in addressing hate crimes, police violence, and civil rights violations.

The Department of Homeland Security’s law enforcement systems data provides further insights into encounters and detentions, including those related to immigration enforcement.

Advice for Visitors

Amnesty International and the ACLU recommend that all travelers:

Stay informed on local safety advisories and legal requirements in each host city

Carry identification and be aware of their rights when interacting with law enforcement

Consult resources from advocacy groups if they experience discrimination or unsafe conditions

U.S. Response and Outlook

While U.S. officials have highlighted efforts to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for World Cup visitors, rights groups maintain that systemic issues require ongoing attention. The Los Angeles Times notes that these concerns echo previous travel advisories issued by international organizations when the U.S. has hosted major events.

As the World Cup approaches, the actions of law enforcement and the treatment of diverse visitors will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers. The situation underscores the intersection of global sports, human rights, and public safety in the U.S. context.

For more information on personal safety, civil rights, and local regulations, travelers can consult resources from Amnesty International, the ACLU, and official U.S. government reports. Staying informed and vigilant remains a key recommendation as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues.