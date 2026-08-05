Ring launches Peephole Cam 2K for renters, no-drill apartment security

Ring’s Peephole Cam 2K slips into an existing door viewer without drilling, giving renters 2K video and 6x zoom while widening the privacy debate.

Ring has introduced Peephole Cam 2K, a replacement smart doorbell camera that fits into an existing door peephole without drilling or running wires. The company says the model is built for apartments and condos, putting Retinal 2K video, up to 6x Enhanced Zoom and a Quick Release Battery Pack into a package aimed at renters who want front-door security they can remove when they move.

For apartment dwellers, that is the central appeal. Ring’s earlier Door View Cam, first released in 2019, was already sold as a renter-friendly wireless doorbell camera with two-way talk, knock detection and a quick-release battery, and Ring’s support site still carries an installation guide titled Installing Ring Peephole Cam (Door View Cam). The new version keeps the no-drill promise while updating the image quality and the design for doors where permanent hardware is not an option.

Ring has also been building that renter pitch into its wider product line. On January 23, 2026, the company published a blog post titled Which Ring Devices Are Best for Renters?, framing its devices around people who need to avoid breaking lease rules or spending beyond budget. Amazon’s About Amazon site said in June 2025 that Ring had already introduced its first-ever 4K cameras and an AI feature to help find lost pets, showing how far the company is pushing into higher-resolution video and software-driven monitoring across its lineup.

AI-generated illustration

That is where the tradeoff becomes clear. A peephole camera that installs without tools is easier to accept in a rental, but Retinal 2K video and 6x zoom also create a more detailed record of who stands at the door, when they arrive and how long they stay. The upgrade gives renters a cleaner way to watch the front entrance, but it also turns a familiar peephole into a sharper surveillance device with more visual data attached to it.