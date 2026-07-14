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RingConn Gen 3 launches with jewelry-like design and health tracking gains

RingConn’s Gen 3 looks like jewelry, but the real test is whether its health alerts justify the premium finish. The company says it topped $10 million in sales in 20 days.

Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

2 min read
RingConn Gen 3 launches with jewelry-like design and health tracking gains
RingConn Gen 3 launches with jewelry-like design and health tracking gains

RingConn formally launched the Gen 3 Smart Ring globally on May 29, pairing a jewelry-like finish with up to 14 days of battery life, vascular trend insights and subtle vibration alerts. The company said early adopters included Jessie J and athletes from the German Ice Hockey Federation, and it said the ring brought in more than $10 million in sales in its first 20 days.

The launch lands in a crowded smart-ring market where style is becoming as important as sensors. RingConn’s earlier 2026 teaser framed Gen 3 as a subscription-free alternative to rivals such as Oura, with hardware additions meant to close the gap: a built-in vibration motor, blood-pressure trend insights and five finishes.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

RingConn’s software story shows the same push to turn a polished accessory into a health product. Its V3.13.0 app update, dated December 14, 2025, added headache and dehydration alerts, VO max assessment tools and sleep regularity tracking. RingConn said the health-alert feature first launched in July 2024 and had been triggered tens of thousands of times, but the headache warning later moved from an emergency-only display to a permanent app entry.

Related photo
Source: ringconn.com

The company says it was founded in 2021 around advanced sensing, AI and medical engineering. Gen 2 arrived on Kickstarter on August 1, 2024, and RingConn says the campaign reached $4.4 million while introducing the first smart ring with integrated sleep apnea monitoring. Gen 2 later reached major U.S. retail shelves through Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

Related stock photo
Photo by Andrey Matveev

That history helps explain the Gen 3 pitch. RingConn is selling more than a ring with a clean, jewelry-like profile. It is selling the idea that a wearable can stay on a finger for weeks, watch for vascular changes, flag headaches and dehydration, and still look like something made for a display case. The harder question is whether those health claims justify the premium finish, or whether the strongest thing about the device is still the design.

Sources

  1. [1]techcrunch.com
  2. [2]prnewswire.com
  3. [3]ringconn.com
  4. [4]wareable.com
  5. [5]tech.yahoo.com

Tags

#technology#RingConn Gen
Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

Veteran crime and justice reporter who has covered major trials, police investigations, and community safety issues for over fifteen years. Committed to holding power accountable while giving a voice to those affected.