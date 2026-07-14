RingConn Gen 3 launches with jewelry-like design and health tracking gains

RingConn’s Gen 3 looks like jewelry, but the real test is whether its health alerts justify the premium finish. The company says it topped $10 million in sales in 20 days.

RingConn formally launched the Gen 3 Smart Ring globally on May 29, pairing a jewelry-like finish with up to 14 days of battery life, vascular trend insights and subtle vibration alerts. The company said early adopters included Jessie J and athletes from the German Ice Hockey Federation, and it said the ring brought in more than $10 million in sales in its first 20 days.

The launch lands in a crowded smart-ring market where style is becoming as important as sensors. RingConn’s earlier 2026 teaser framed Gen 3 as a subscription-free alternative to rivals such as Oura, with hardware additions meant to close the gap: a built-in vibration motor, blood-pressure trend insights and five finishes.

AI-generated illustration

RingConn’s software story shows the same push to turn a polished accessory into a health product. Its V3.13.0 app update, dated December 14, 2025, added headache and dehydration alerts, VO max assessment tools and sleep regularity tracking. RingConn said the health-alert feature first launched in July 2024 and had been triggered tens of thousands of times, but the headache warning later moved from an emergency-only display to a permanent app entry.

Source: ringconn.com

The company says it was founded in 2021 around advanced sensing, AI and medical engineering. Gen 2 arrived on Kickstarter on August 1, 2024, and RingConn says the campaign reached $4.4 million while introducing the first smart ring with integrated sleep apnea monitoring. Gen 2 later reached major U.S. retail shelves through Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

Photo by Andrey Matveev

That history helps explain the Gen 3 pitch. RingConn is selling more than a ring with a clean, jewelry-like profile. It is selling the idea that a wearable can stay on a finger for weeks, watch for vascular changes, flag headaches and dehydration, and still look like something made for a display case. The harder question is whether those health claims justify the premium finish, or whether the strongest thing about the device is still the design.