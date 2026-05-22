Riot Games Addresses Vanguard PC Bricking Concerns

Riot Games has responded to community worries about VALORANT's Vanguard anti-cheat potentially bricking PCs, emphasizing its commitment to security and user safety.

Riot Games has responded to widespread community concerns regarding its Vanguard anti-cheat software for VALORANT, following allegations on social media and forums that the tool was causing some players’ PCs to become unusable, or "bricked." In a recent statement, the company asserted that Vanguard does not have the capability to irreversibly harm user computers and reaffirmed its commitment to both game integrity and player security.

Player Reports Spark Debate

In recent weeks, a flurry of user reports surfaced online, claiming that installing or running Vanguard had rendered their systems inoperable. These claims, often described as "bricking," quickly garnered attention within the gaming community. However, technical experts and Riot’s own engineers have consistently disputed these assertions.

Riot's Official Response

Riot Games has been direct in its response, stating that Vanguard is designed with robust security measures and cannot physically damage or permanently disable a user’s PC hardware. According to the company, Vanguard operates as a kernel-level driver—a position in the system often reserved for trusted software and essential drivers—but is subjected to strict controls and compatibility requirements. Riot emphasized, "We would not, and cannot, impact your PC's functionality."

Technical Safeguards and Transparency

To further reassure players, Riot has detailed how Vanguard works and the technical barriers that prevent it from damaging hardware. The company’s engineering breakdown explains that Vanguard is rigorously tested across a wide range of hardware and software environments. Its role is to detect cheats by monitoring for unauthorized access or manipulation at the system level, but it does not possess the ability to alter or destroy hardware components.

Riot’s anti-cheat transparency report further outlines the company’s enforcement approach, highlighting that detection focuses on cheating behaviors rather than interfering with system operations. The report details the number of bans issued and the detection rates, with no confirmed incidents of PC damage resulting from Vanguard operations.

Community Clarifications and Troubleshooting

Technical communities and user-driven forums have also worked to clarify misconceptions about Vanguard’s impact. For example, a widely circulated community PSA compiles user experiences and troubleshooting steps for those who encounter startup issues. Most cases attributed to Vanguard have been linked to software conflicts or driver compatibility problems, which can often be resolved by updating system drivers or reinstalling the software.

Vanguard operates as a kernel-mode anti-cheat, meaning it runs at a low level for maximum security but with strong safeguards in place.

meaning it runs at a low level for maximum security but with strong safeguards in place. No confirmed cases of hardware damage or permanent system failure have been linked to Vanguard, according to both Riot’s transparency reports and independent community analysis.

have been linked to Vanguard, according to both Riot’s transparency reports and independent community analysis. Privacy and security measures are emphasized by Riot, with data collection limited to cheat detection and strict storage protocols in place.

Commitment to Player Security

In line with previous statements, Riot reiterated its commitment to player security and transparency. The company maintains that any issues players encounter are taken seriously, with dedicated support channels to address specific technical problems.

Looking Ahead

As anti-cheat technology continues to evolve to counter increasingly sophisticated threats, player trust remains central to Riot’s approach. The company’s willingness to address concerns and provide technical explanations reflects an ongoing effort to balance robust cheat prevention with the needs and rights of its player base. While isolated incidents of system issues may occur, current evidence from both Riot and independent sources suggests that Vanguard does not "brick" PCs as some claims have suggested.