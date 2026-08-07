Rippling launches AI Spend Console to track employee AI costs

Rippling said its own AI bill was on pace to hit 40% of R&D, then rolled out software to track which employees and teams are driving the cost.

Rippling launched AI Spend Console on Aug. 6, a new product designed to show which employees and teams are using AI, what it is costing, and whether the spending is producing measurable business results. The company said the system was built after it realized earlier in 2026 that it was on pace to spend 40% of its total research and development budget on AI tokens alone.

The San Francisco company is pitching the tool as a finance and governance layer for enterprise AI, not just another dashboard. In its launch materials, Rippling said AI Spend Console connects AI usage data with employee identity and business data from across a company’s systems, so leaders can see which models are being used by which departments, control spend, and measure return on investment more directly. The product is also meant to govern the use of approved large language models.

Rippling’s launch blog post, written by Whitney Zack and Catalina Zhao, said the goal is to give leaders a clear view of AI costs, tie token usage to business outcomes, and manage approved models more tightly. In a separate LinkedIn post, Adam Swiecicki said, “Today we are launching Rippling AI Spend Console, a tool that gives CFOs a clear view of AI spend, connects it to business outcomes, and governs the use of approved LLMs.”

The company is also leaning on engineering metrics to sell the product. Its materials say AI Spend Console includes a model router to control spend, along with lineage analysis tied to GitHub data that can be used to directly measure engineering ROI. Matt MacInnis, in a LinkedIn post, described the launch as “Dashboards, yes, but also a model router to control spend, and lineage analysis with Github data to directly measure engineering ROI.”

The launch fits into a broader Rippling push to weave AI into the company systems where spending and approvals can be tracked. Rippling says its AI products are built into HR, payroll, IT, finance and other systems, with an approach centered on using live company data and permissions to deliver business-critical insights and automate tasks.

The rollout underscores how corporate AI buying is changing. After a year of broad experimentation, enterprise software vendors are increasingly selling control, audit trails and proof of payback. Rippling is making the case that AI usage has become a line item to police, but the same tools that bring financial discipline can also widen visibility into individual workers’ behavior.