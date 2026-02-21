Rising Costs Leave Travelers Searching for Affordable Hotels

Hotel prices have surged in recent years, making the once-standard $150 nightly rate a rarity. We examine why rates are up and what it means for travelers.

For years, the $150 hotel room was a staple for American travelers—reliable, affordable, and widely available. Today, finding a decent hotel at that price has become increasingly difficult, prompting many to wonder: what happened to the $150 hotel room?

Hotel Prices Surge Nationwide

Across the United States, hotel rates have climbed steadily in recent years. According to the Consumer Price Index for lodging away from home, the cost of a hotel room has outpaced general inflation, especially since 2021. Data compiled by Statista shows that the average daily rate (ADR) for U.S. hotels rose from just under $130 in 2019 to over $150 in 2022, and topped $160 in 2023.

ADR in 2019: $129.99

ADR in 2022: $151.37

ADR in 2023: $161.13

This means what used to be a mid-range nightly rate is now at or below the national average, even before taxes and fees. Major urban centers and popular travel destinations often see rates far higher, with $200 or $300 a night becoming the norm for standard rooms.

Why Have Hotel Prices Increased?

Several factors have contributed to the rise in hotel rates. The Pew Research Center highlights a mix of pent-up travel demand, staffing shortages, and increased operational costs as primary drivers. After pandemic lockdowns eased, Americans returned to the roads and skies in record numbers, outpacing the available supply of rooms. At the same time, hotels faced higher costs for labor, utilities, and maintenance, prompting many to pass those expenses on to guests.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association’s 2023 Hotel Industry Trends Report found that:

Labor costs increased by nearly 20% from 2019 to 2023

Energy and utility expenses rose significantly, particularly in urban markets

Occupancy rates rebounded, allowing hotels to raise prices without losing guests

Additionally, hotels have increasingly adopted dynamic pricing models—similar to airlines—that adjust nightly rates based on demand, location, and even upcoming events. This means that the same room could cost double or triple during peak periods, making affordable options even scarcer.

Fees and Surcharges Add to the Bill

Even when travelers spot a low base rate, extra fees can quickly push the final cost well above $150 per night. Resort fees, parking charges, and city taxes are increasingly common, sometimes adding $30 or more per night. The Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI data shows that the ‘lodging away from home’ category has consistently posted above-average monthly increases, further eroding affordability.

What Travelers Are Doing

With traditional hotels less affordable, travelers are turning to alternatives:

Booking further in advance to snag lower rates

Exploring budget hotel chains, many of which are also raising prices

Using short-term rentals or home-sharing platforms

Seeking out weekday stays and off-peak travel dates

Despite these strategies, the days of reliably finding a clean, well-located hotel for $150 or less may be fading. The Washington Post notes that for many families and business travelers, these price increases have fundamentally changed how and where they travel.

Looking Ahead

Industry analysts expect hotel rates to remain elevated for the foreseeable future, as strong demand and higher operating expenses persist. While some price moderation may occur if travel slows or new supply comes online, the era of the $150 hotel room as a nationwide standard appears to be over.

For travelers, understanding the new landscape—and budgeting accordingly—will be essential. For deeper insights on hotel pricing trends and consumer strategies, explore the latest data from STR’s hotel performance blog and the Pew Research Center’s explainer.